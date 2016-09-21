nzdusd may see a retest on the 0 7380 long term pivotal resistance before a potential downleg occurs

NZD/USD – Technical Outlook (Click to enlarge charts) Key elements The relentless climb of the NZD/USD in place since a major swing low of 0.6196 […]


September 21, 2016 7:20 PM
NZD/USD – Technical Outlook

nzdusd_daily-21-sep-2016(Click to enlarge charts)

Key elements

  • The relentless climb of the NZD/USD in place since a major swing low of 0.6196 printed on late August 2015 has reached a major long-term pivotal resistance zone of 0.7380/7520 which also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (see weekly chart).
  • Interestingly, bearish signals have started to surface right at the aforementioned long-term pivotal resistance zone of 0.7380/7520. Firstly, price action of the NZD/USD has started to evolve within a bearish chart pattern called’ Ascending Wedge” in place since the medium-term swing low area of 31 May 2016 with its current lower boundary now at 0.7260. The appearance of such bearish chart pattern usually tends to precede a potential sharp bearish reversal move. It is because the price action has continued to churn in an upward motion but upside momentum has started to decelerate. The gradient of the upper boundary (swing highs) is getting lesser than the gradient of the lower boundary (swing lows) as the NZD/USD continued to inch upward with a reduction in volatility.
  • In conjunction, the weekly (long-term) RSI oscillator has reacted off its long-term descending trendline resistance with a bearish divergence signal. Another sign of deterioration in momentum of price action.
  • The medium-term support rest at 0.6960 (medium-term swing low area of 24 June/20 July 2016 follow by 0.6670 which is defined by the lower boundary of the ascending range in place since the major swing low of 24 August 2015 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 1 year old up move from 24 August 2015 low to the recent 07 September 2016 high.

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 0.7380/7520

Supports: 0.7260, 0.6960 & 0.6670

Next resistances: 0.8060 & 0.8780

Conclusion

Elements are now advocating for a potential bearish reversal on the NZD/USD.  But given that there are two major risk events that are looming across the horizon later today that will increase the volatility in the FX space ; the U.S. Fed (1800 GMT) follow by RBNZ (2100 GMT) monetary policy meetings, there is a possibility that we may see an initial push up to retest the lower limit of the long-term pivotal resistance at 0.7380 first before the potential downleg materialises. A break below 0.7260 (lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge”) is likely to add impetus for a further potential decline to target the next supports at 0.6960 before 0.6670.

However, a clearance above the 0.7520 upper limit of the long-term pivotal resistance may invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 0.8060 in the first step.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice.

 

 

Economic Calendar

