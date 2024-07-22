NZD/USD skids on China concerns, Nikkei bounces into US tech earnings

NZD/USD looks terrible on the charts, weighed down by the RBNZ’s dovish pivot and renewed concerns towards the outlook for the Chinese economy. While that cyclical play looks ill, a bounce in Nikkei 225 futures has provide a decent long setup into US tech earnings.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 12:51 AM
Graphic of trading data chart
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • NZD/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on renewed China concerns
  • USD/CNH, tech earnings and late week US data releases the key indicators to watch
  • Nikkei 225 futures bounce from 50DMA, generating long setup

NZD hit by RBNZ dovish pivot, China growth concerns

NZD/USD looks horrible on the charts, weighed down by the RBNZ’s dovish pivot nearly two weeks ago and, more recently, renewed concerns towards the outlook for the Chinese economy.

You can see that in the chart below tracking the rolling 10-day correlation between NZD/USD with USD/CNH in grey, two-year yield spreads between New Zealand and United States in red, copper futures in orange and WTI crude oil futures in blue.

The relationship has either been highly correlated or strongly negatively correlated when it comes to USD/CNH, underlining that relative interest rate differentials and global growth concerns, especially towards the world’s largest commodity consumer, China, have been influencing NZD/USD over the past fortnight.

kiwi correlations July 23 2024

NZD/USD hits fresh multi-month lows

Technicals have also been a feature for the Kiwi-dollar cross recently, rejected at downtrend resistance on multiple occasions in early July before losses accelerated last week as support at .6050 gave way. The subsequent downside flush has seen NZD/USD take out another minor support level at .5985 to start the trading week, providing an opportunity to establish positions depending on how the near-term price action evolves.

nzd july 23 2024

NZD/USD trade setups

Momentum is entirely with the downside with RSI in a clear downtrend while MACD continues to generate a bearish signal. Should we see a retest and failure at .5985 at some point on Tuesday, consider initiating shorts with a tight stop above .5985 for protection. There’s not a lot of visible downside support evident until you get back below .5880.

Alternatively, should NZD/USD break back above and hold .5985, consider establishing longs with a tight stop below the level for protection. The initial target would be .6050.

Managing event risk

With next to nothing on the New Zealand calendar this week, risk events will be dominated by those abroad. In the States, the advanced Q4 GDP report and initial jobless claims data on Thursday will be important, as will the Fed’s preferred underlying inflation measure, the core PCE deflator, on Friday. Tech earnings from Tesla and Alphabet on Tuesday also carry the potential to shift risk appetite.

As covered on Monday, if you’re trading Asian currencies right now, it’s important you keep a close eye on the offshore traded Chinese yuan against the US dollar.

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in H2 2024

Nikkei 225 futures bounce ahead of US tech earnings

nikkei july 23 2024

Nikkei 225 futures bounced strongly from the 50-day moving average on Monday evening, mirroring the reversal in US equities during the session. With horizontal support located nearby at 39455, it provides a decent long setup, allowing for a stop to be placed below for protection targeting a push back towards the record highs struck earlier this month. While it would have been nice to have seen the overnight candle print as a bullish engulfing, there is still time during Tuesday’s day session to generate a bullish signal.

Adding to the case to consider longs, the downtrend in RSI has been broken, signaling a possible easing in bearish price momentum. MACD is yet to confirm to the signal, underlying the need to focus on position sizing and capital protection. Earlier in July, the price did a lot of work either side of 41000, making that a potential trade target. Beyond, 41600 and the record high of 42500 will be in focus.

Should the trade work in your favour, consider using a trailing stop or raising your stop to entry level to provide a free hit on upside.

As for obvious risks to consider, intervention from the BOJ to strengthen the Japanese yen would have negative implications for exporter earnings, creating downside risks for the Nikkei. However, with key inflation and GDP data arriving later in the week, such a move appears unlikely near-term. Tech earnings from Alphabet and Tesla after market close on Tuesday will also be important, likely flowing through to the performance of Japanese equities on Wednesday.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Nikkei Indices NZD USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD and copper slump for a 6th day, ASX 200 regains balance
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Biden Drops Out, Tech Stocks Bounce Back
Yesterday 07:23 PM
Gold forecast: Metals drops but bullish trend intact
Yesterday 03:16 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after Biden steps down from election race
Yesterday 02:12 PM
Weekly equities forecast: Tesla, Alphabet, Lloyds
Yesterday 11:16 AM
EURUSD, DXY Analysis: Political Shifts vs PMI and PCE Week
Yesterday 09:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Nikkei articles

Graph showing a slow uptrend
China A50 could be teeing up for a rebound, Nikkei 225 remains trapped
By:
Matt Simpson
June 18, 2024 02:12 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD looks set to pop higher, Nikkei and Nasdaq diverge
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    June 13, 2024 10:50 PM
      Federal_reserve
      USD/JPY, Nikkei pause at resistance as US CPI, FOMC looms: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      June 11, 2024 10:26 PM
        united_kingdom_04
        GBP/JPY eying bullish break to fresh multi-decade highs
        By:
        David Scutt
        June 3, 2024 05:56 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.