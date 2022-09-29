NZ business sentiment is less dire, RBNZ hint at rate cycle high

Business sentiment is not as pessimistic as it recently was, and RBNZ governor Orr described the central bank’s tightening cycle as ‘very mature’.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 29, 2022 2:35 AM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Business outlook is now -37.6, up 25.9 points higher than the June low
  • Business outlook rose for a third month and at its fastest m/m pace since December 2020
  • Activity outlook rose from -4 to -1.8 (close to expansion)
  • Import intentions expanded for a second month
  • A ‘large improvement’ for profit expectations, even though it remains negative overall
  • Credit conditions highest since mid-2021
  •  All sectors (exc. retail) see improved activity vs 1-year ago
  • Pricing intentions are still high, but inflation expectations dipped below 6% for the first time in six months

 

20220929busoutlookCI

 

Business sentiment may not be going from strength to strength, but to see pessimism lose its grip after multi-year lows certainly a step in the right direction. Besides, investors tend to look at the rate of change over the absolute level of such indicators, and right now it looks very likely that business sentiment hit its low in June.

 

Of course, inflation and higher interest rates are having an negative effect on business sentiment. At 3%, RBNZ has one of the highest cash rates among the major economies and second place to the BOC and Fed at 3.25%. It’s likely we’ll see another 25bp hike but it’s also possible we could be nearing the terminal rate. Governor Orr said in August that the “next rate move is not obvious” and earlier today he said that, whilst there’s “still work to do” regarding rates, the tightening cycle was already very mature. So against that backdrop, we suspect a 25bp hike on October the 5th, and may even see a pause – and will look for such clues in their October statement and minutes.

 

 

The potential for a policy divergence between RBNZ and RBA is on the rise

AUD/NZD is currently within its seventh consecutive bullish month and risen over 10% from its September 2021 low. It still has the potential to move back to the 2015 high around 1.1680, but we’ll also keep in mind the potential for a policy divergence between the RBNZ and RBA. And it is by identifying such potential inflection points ahead of time that investors stand a better chance of getting more ‘meat from the bone’ for future moves in currency markets. On that note, AUD/NZD is on track for a bearish pinbar week around current levels, below 1.1500.

 

 

AUD/NZD daily chart:

20220929audnzdCI

We’ll keep the potential for a policy shift over the coming month/s in the back of our minds. But over the near-term AUD/NZD remains within a strong uptrend on the daily chart, although potentially within a retracement phase. Resistance was met at the upper trendline and 1.1500 handle yesterday and what was “close to being” a bearish outside hammer candle. So there is clearly supply around 1.1500 and prices may drift back towards the 2016 or 2017 highs. If evidence of a swing low materialises then it may find some bullish interest, but even a move back towards 1.1200 could occur and still keep the bullish trend intact.

 

 

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Analysis Trade Ideas AUD NZD RBNZ Central Bank economic data

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Analysis articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
By:
Michael Boutros
Today 02:00 AM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    February 21, 2025 04:16 PM
      united_kingdom_02
      British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 19, 2025 01:51 PM
        Close-up of Union Jack flag
        British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Breakout Accelerates, Bears Retreat
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        February 15, 2025 08:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.