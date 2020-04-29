﻿

NTT Docomo Shaping Up a Triangle Pattern

The Stock is maintaining a Bullish Bias above Key Support at 3150 yen (around the 50-day moving average)....

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 29, 2020 3:59 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

NTT Docomo Shaping Up a Triangle Pattern

NTT Docomo (9437), a major Japanese telecom operator, announced that full-year (to March 31) net income dropped 10.9% on year to 591.52 billion yen.

Operating income fell 15.7% to 854.65 billion yen on revenue of 4.65 trillion yen, down 3.9%. The Company blamed falling earnings on intensifying competition induced by regulatory changes.

The coronavirus pandemic has slowed subscription sales, but raised voice and data consumption amid stay-at-home measures, the Company pointed out.

Having signed up 14,000 users for its 5G services launched in March, Docomo said the subscriber number could swell to 2.5 million by March 2021.

It has withdrawn its 2020 earnings guidance.

On a Daily Chart, the Stock is maintaining a Bullish Bias above Key Support at 3150 yen (around the 50-day moving average).


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


The share price, currently around the 20-day moving average, is shaping up a Triangle (Coil) Pattern.

A clear break above the Triangle would confirm a Bullish Continuation. Then, Upside Resistance would be encountered at 3475 yen and 3600 yen.

Related tags: Equities Earnings

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD holds 200 EMA post CPI, gold snaps 9-day winning streak: Asian Open
Today 10:03 PM
Gold analysis: Metal dented after stronger CPI but trend intact
Today 04:00 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises despite hotter-than-expected inflation
Today 01:10 PM
EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Today 11:00 AM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:03 AM
US inflation report key for potential bullish bond breakout
Today 06:20 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

japan_05
Soft US CPI amplifies downside risk for US yields, USD/JPY and Nikkei
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:34 AM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Downside ducks lining up as US bonds go bid
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 7, 2024 02:15 AM
      Nasdaq 100, AAPL Forecast: Can NDX Extend Its Rally without Apple?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      March 6, 2024 07:50 PM
        china_07-LONC02G510KMD6R
        Lows may be in for Chinese stocks as bear market downtrends give way
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 6, 2024 05:47 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.