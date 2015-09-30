norwegian bank acquires a stake in marine services provider ezra holdings 1446072015

Singapore companies becoming attractive after the fall in stock values and the weakening Singapore dollar


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 30, 2015 5:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Norway’s largest financial services group and bank, DNB ASA (STO:DNBO), has acquired a significant stake in Ezra Holdings Limited (SGX:5DN), the Singaporean offshore and marine services provider.

According to Deal Street Asia, the off market deal was put through by DNB Bankas, a DNB subsidiary, on September 25.

DNB Bank purchased 207 million shares of Ezra, or about 7.04 per cent, for SG$24.84 million, and has now become a substantial shareholder in the latter. DNB did not earlier own any shares in Ezra, which reported the transaction after the market closed on Monday.

Shares in Ezra Holdings Limited (SGX:5DN) closed at SG$0.121 on Tuesday, up 4.31 per cent, while DNB ASA (STO:DNBO) gained 2.07 per cent to NOK 108.30.

Shares in Singapore companies have lost over 21 per cent compared to their April high, while the Singapore dollar is down to six year lows – factors which combine to make acquisitions of Singapore companies increasingly attractive.

For the second quarter ended June 30, DNB Bankas reported a net profit of €6.7 million (SG$10.76 million), while parent DNB ASA earned a net profit of NOK 5.06 billion (SG$0.85 billion).

For the third quarter of FY 2015 ended May 31 Ezra reported a net loss of US$3 million (SG$4.28 million) as revenues slid 3 per cent to US$390.7 million. It said in its earnings announcement that it expected to face “strong headwinds” in the foreseeable future due to the adverse environment from low oil prices and did not declare a dividend.

Nevertheless, in June, Ezra announced its win of several global contracts worth over US$115 million in the aggregate. These included a pipeline in the North Sea, engineering and offshore support work in West Africa and the deployment of pipeline installation vessel Lewek Centurion in Asia.

In August, Ezra announced the sale of half of its subsea business to Japan’s CHIYODA CORPORATION (TYO:6366) for about SG$1.25 billion, including debt. The two companies formed a joint venture titled EMAS CHIYODA Subsea that would specialise in engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contracts, and own its own fleet of construction vessels. “It will enable us to undertake large complex EPCI projects, as well as full field developments, which combine onshore and offshore facilities,” said Lionel Lee Chye Tek, group CEO and managing director of Ezra, referring to the JV.

According to Deal Street Asia, which quoted from Bloomberg data, Lionel Lee Chye Tek, has a 23.19 per cent stake in Ezra from 681.43 million shares, while Aker Global Employment Limited owns a 7.44 per cent stake and was the company’s second largest shareholder, according to Ezra’s annual report last year.

Ezra does not yet have information on who sold the shares to DNB Bank.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.