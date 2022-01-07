Non-Farm Payrolls underwhelm; what does it mean for the Fed?

The US added +199,000 jobs to the economy in December vs +400,000 expected

January 7, 2022 4:01 PM
Apply now highlighted in newspaper

Non-Farm Payrolls for December were much weaker than expected for the second month in a row!  The US added +199,000 jobs to the economy in December vs +400,000 expected.  (See our NFP Preview here).  Although November’s print was revised higher to +249,000 from +210,000, it did little to soften the blow of the weaker December print.  The unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% from 4.1%, its lowest level since February 2020.  In addition, Average Hourly Earnings increased by 0.6% vs 0.4% expected and 0.4% in November.  This tied the highest level since April 2021 as employers paid higher wages to fill job vacancies.

What are Non-Farm payrolls?

The FOMC minutes from last month stated that “most participants judged conditions for a rate hike could be met relatively soon if the recent pace of labor market improvements continued”. Heading into today’s NFP print, markets were pricing in a 70% chance of a rate hike at the March meeting.  The 2-month average NFP print is only +224,000 jobs. Although positive, if the number continues to come in weaker than expected over the next few months, it may not meet the criteria for maximum employment for the Fed to rates.  On the other hand, a 3.9% unemployment rate is very strong, and the Fed will take notice.  Chairman Powell has said that there isn’t one single data point for gauging the strength of the jobs market.  Therefore, traders need to stay tuned to future jobs data, ahead of the March meeting, to get a better sense of whether a rate hike is imminent based on “maximum employment”.

Central Banks: Liftoff in Focus?

Although still confined to the 95.50/97.00 range the index has been in for nearly 2 months, the DXY did have some downward movement after the NFP print.  It broke lower, back below the upward sloping trendline of the symmetrical triangle.  Support is at the 50 Day Moving Average near 95.76 and then the November 30th, 2021 lows at 95.51.  In December, price failed to maintain its breakout about the top, upward sloping trendline of the channel (green) the index has been in since May 2021.  Often when price fails to break out of one side of a channel, it moves to test the other side.  This is the next support level, near 94.90.

20220107 DXY daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade DXY now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Resistance is at the top, downward sloping trendline of the triangle near 96.60.  Above there is a confluence of resistance at the top, upward sloping trendline of the channel and previous highs at 96.94, then the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the highs of March 2020 to the double bottom lows of 2021, near 97.73.  This also corresponds with the target of the double bottom breakout.

The Non-Farm Payroll number was disappointing.  However, was it enough for the Fed to continue to believe we are on our way towards maximum employment?  With a rate hike not expected until March, markets will have to wait for more data to find out!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities



Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas DXY NFP

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.