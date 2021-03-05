Nonfarm Payrolls strong as markets are unsure what to do

March 5, 2021 11:15 AM
5 views

Non-farm Payrolls strong as markets are unsure what to do

The NFP report showed a strong print in February for the headline number at +379,000 jobs created vs an expectation of +180,000.  In addition, the January print was revised to +166,000 vs +49,000 previously. The unemployment rate beat as well, coming in at 6.2% vs 6.3% in January.  Average hourly earnings remained unchanged at 0.2% MoM. 

Although the market has been telling the Fed to be concerned about rising inflation expectations (by way for selling bonds, which raises yields), Powell indicated that they are not worried about inflation and they are even willing to let it run “hot” for a while, above their self-mandated 2%-3% target. The Fed’s focus right now is on JOBS, and the 10,000,000 that have not returned since the coronavirus struck 1 year ago.  Although +379,000 doesn’t put much of a dent in that number, it does help.  Most of these jobs were in the hospitality industry, which is beginning to see a return of workers.  +355,000 were added in the hospitality sector.  Although some people look at these as low wage jobs, these are many of the 10,000,000 jobs that were lost due to the pandemic.  As the vaccine rollout continues, and the economy continues “reopening”, watch for jobs in this sector to continue to increase.

What are Non-Farm Payrolls?

Yields spiked and stock indices initially moved lower on the NFP release. (Dare we say that stocks move higher and bonds move lower on good news?)  However, the markets came back to their reverse logic, where good news is bad because it means the Fed may move up the “taper” timeline.  10-year yields reached a high of 1.622 today, after putting in a low of 1.39 on Wednesday!  Although there is still time left in the day, a close below 1.537 on a daily timeframe would indicate a shooting star formation, and a possible pullback. 1.500 now acts as round number phycological support and Wednesday’s low of 1.49 confluences with the rising trendline from late January, acting as next support.   Horizontal resistance from December 2019 crosses above at 1.683.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The US Dollar has been on fire lately.  On the release today, the US Dollar Index spiked to horizontal resistance from November 2020 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the November 4th highs to the January 6th lows,  near 92.20.  Above here, the next meaningful resistance level at this point doesn’t cross until 93.25, where a short-term trendline from earlier in the year confluences with a long-term upward sloping trendline from Spring 2011!  Support is back at today’s lows at 91.92, which is also near the 50% retracement level of the previously mentioned timeframe and the highs in early February.  Below there, resistance is at the March 4th highs near 91.40.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The market is unsure right now.  Do more jobs mean tapering sooner?  One print does not equal a trend. Given the Fed’s expectations that inflation job numbers will remain low, don’t expect them to show signs of tapering soon.  However, along with focusing on inflation components of economic data, markets will be closely monitoring the jobs components as well!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Bonds DXY Forex NFP

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
Yesterday 06:29 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Steady After its 2nd-Worst Day of 2023
Yesterday 02:31 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and oil giants
Yesterday 02:26 PM
FTSE Forecast: UK Banks Earnings Preview
Yesterday 01:38 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks rise for a 10th straight session
Yesterday 01:01 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 21, 2023
Yesterday 12:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Bonds articles

Research
Nasdaq recovers, Oil is stand out on political tension
By:
Paul Walton
Yesterday 06:29 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq hit by Tesla results, Banks still buoyant
    By:
    Paul Walton
    July 20, 2023 07:05 PM
      Research
      Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
      By:
      Paul Walton
      July 19, 2023 07:22 PM
        Research
        Banks beat the street, retail sales robust, Nasdaq peaks
        By:
        Paul Walton
        July 18, 2023 09:45 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.