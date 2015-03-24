The Singapore stock exchange showed a somewhat weak trend in Monday’s trading. The benchmark STI rose sharply in the opening hour of trade to a high of 3,430.32 but was unable to hold onto its gains during the rest of the session. Tired bull liquidation finally took the index into negative territory by the close.

Indices and sectors

The Straits Times Index (STI) ended 2.31 points lower or -0.07 per cent to 3,410.13, taking the year-to-date performance to +1.34 per cent. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index gained +0.45 per cent, while the FTSE ST Small Cap Index gained +0.44 per cent.

The Singapore Exchange traded a volume of 950.4 million shares valued at SG$957.6 million. Gainers outnumbered losers by 218/186.

Amongst the FTSE ST sectors, the biggest gainers were healthcare (+2.93 per cent), basic materials (+0.99 per cent), real estate investment trusts (+0.53 per cent) and China top index (+0.47 per cent). The biggest losers were Catalist index (-0.70 per cent), real estate holding and development (-0.47 per cent), consumer goods (-0.39 per cent), industrials (-0.37 per cent) and consumer services (-0.37 per cent).

Noble Group vs. Iceberg Research

Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) identified Iceberg Research in its lawsuit seeking a court injunction on the latter’s activities. In its writ petition Noble charged that Mr Arnaud Vagner, a Hong Kong-based credit analyst whom it had hired in 2011 and then dismissed two years later, and a Seychelles-registered firm, Enlighten Ace, were behind Iceberg, according to TODAY.

Noble said in a filing to Singapore exchange: “Iceberg are not the independent research house they claim to be. Their actions, and their timing, have been calculated primarily to inflict damage rather than to facilitate the distribution of research.”

Apart from seeking an injunction, Noble has also demanded damages from the defendants for the damage they have caused to its business operations and financial position, as well as loss of market capitalisation by “anonymously spreading false and misleading information.”

"Noble Group refers to the statements made by Iceberg Research in their three reports. We reject their allegations as inaccurate, unreliable and misleading," the company said.

According to Reuters, it was unable to locate Mr Vagner, but received an email which said: “We think what matters is our arguments rather than the identity of Iceberg’s members.”

Iceberg Research confirmed that it was not a short seller in Noble’s shares. “We said we have no [short] position and it is true,” Iceberg said in an emailed response to questions on Monday, according to FT. “If we had, we would be rich now.”

Noble Group Limited (SGX:N21) was the top gainer on the STI yesterday, up 4 per cent to SG$0.910 on very high volume of over 68 million shares.

Stocks

The Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX:S68) announced yesterday that it will commence market-making in electricity futures next month, according to Straits Times. "Six market making slots have been awarded to companies from the Singapore electricity industry, and a waiting list has been set up for applications that could not be considered at this point," it said, clarifying that more market makers will join the market on July 1.

Roxy-Pacific Holdings Ltd (SGX:E8Z) has, along with its joint-venture partner Hostplus, purchased a 4.4 hectare plot of land in North Fremantle, Perth, Australia for AU$59 million (SG$63 million). According to Business Times, the funding of the acquisition is split 40:60 between a Roxy Pacific subsidiary and Hostplus, an Australian superannuation fund.

M1 Ltd (SGX:B2F), a Singapore-based provider of telecommunications services, will partner with the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on adopting fourth-generation (4G) mobile telecommunications technology broadband for vessels operating inside Singapore’s port waters.

Loyz Energy Ltd (SGX:594) announced Monday that it had placed new shares worth SG$14 million at an issue price of SG$0.095 each to raise funds for securing the company’s financial position as well as for general corporate requirements, according to Business Times.

Economic news, currency and insight

According to the Straits Times, consumer prices in Singapore fell in February for the fourth consecutive month, driven by a weak housing rental market and a fall in road transportation costs. Consumer prices were down 0.3 per cent in February compared to the prior year period, and worse than economists’ expectations of a 0.2 per cent decline. However the rate of decline improved compared to the 0.4 per cent slide in January.