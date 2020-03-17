No End In Sight As FTSE Resumes Sell Off

Blink and you missed it. FTSE pares early gains.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
March 17, 2020 4:59 AM
TV Screens showing stock values
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Blink and you missed it. The FTSE very briefly moved higher on Tuesday before resuming the sell off. The move lower comes after the Dow closed on Monday down 12.9% in its worst one day sell off in over 3 decades. US futures are managing to cling onto gains.

This is not the first time we have seen dead cat bounce following a heavy sell off. Stocks rarely manage to maintain any gains into the afternoon session. 

Central bank action and the prospect of further fiscal support are in focus on Tuesday. Rishi Sunak has announced a major bail out scheme and extra measures for businesses after Wall Street’s sell off overnight. The new package will build on the £12 billion set out in last week’s budget. 

With new social distancing measures coming in and the prospect of businesses grinding to a halt over the coming weeks, the markets have made it clear that the original measures of support were inadequate. Given the resumed sell off, doubts exit over whether these measures will be able to contain the coronavirus chaos.

Too early to call a bottom
Governments across the globe put in more stringent restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus. As they do so, the greater the economic hit will be through this process. This still feels far to early to be calling the bottom of the sell off. Companies are still unable to quantify the economic hit that they expect. 
Realistically we will only start to see meaningful moves higher in riskier assets when the coronavirus numbers start to improve. Until then investors will fear a recession in the first half of the year, as deep as in the financial crisis. With a depression also plausible.

Data To Be Ignored
UK jobs data is due today. Expectations are for unemployment to remain steady at 3.8% in the three months to January. Average wages are expected to tick higher to 3%, up from 2.9%. However, given the data was from before the coronavirus outbreak here, it will be considered as out of date.

Levels to watch
The FTSE is struggling to hold onto earlier gains. The index trades below its 50, 100 and 200 sma on 4 hour chart, a clearly bearish chart. Immediate support can be seen at 5220(today’s low) followed by 4840 (yesterday’s low).
On the flipside resistance can be seen at 5376 (today’s high) and 5700 (high 13th March). A move above this level could negate the bearish trend.

Market chart demonstrating how No End In Sight As FTSE Resumes Sell Off. Published in March 2020


Related tags: UK 100 Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest UK 100 articles

united_kingdom_03
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
January 22, 2025 09:19 AM
    Research
    FTSE 100 analysis: Can it snap a 7-day losing streak?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    August 22, 2023 08:31 AM
      Research
      FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      August 4, 2023 07:13 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        July 20, 2023 07:07 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.