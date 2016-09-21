Daily Outlook, Wed 21 Sep 2016

Nikkei 225

USD/JPY

(Click to enlarge charts)

Today will be a key day for the financial markets as we wait for the outcome of the latest monetary policies from Bank of Japan and the U.S. Fed

The Bank of Japan‘s decision will have a tremendous impact on the global financial markets as in the last July meeting, BOJ governor Kuroda has tasked his central bank officials to do a comprehensive review on the effectiveness of existing BOJ’s monetary policies in achieving” its goal of hitting an inflation target of 2%”. The results will be announced in today’s meeting which will provide a guidance in future BOJ’s monetary policies.

Prior to today’s meeting, BOJ governor Kuroda has made it clear via public speeches that the monetary policy stimulus will continue and the next question is what additional measures can be introduce later? Potential options are as follow:

Cut interest rate further to below the current -0.1% imposed on banks’ reserves parked with BOJ

Increase the purchase of equities related exchange traded funds

Increase its purchase of sovereign bonds (JGBs) with a tweak on the maturity target where BOJ may increase the purchase of shorter-term dated JGBs (2 to 5 years) as the current target of longer –term JGBs (7 to 12 years) has pushed down long-term yields to negative territory that has depressed Japanese commercial banks and insurers’ profits. A shift towards shorter dated JGBs will steepen the yield curve which will help to ease the current woes face by Japanese commercial banks and insurers.

Some form of helicopter money

Technically speaking both the Nikkei 225 and USD/JPY are now hovering just above their key respective parallel medium-term support of 16340 and 101.40 and technical elements are skewed more towards the positive side. A positive shock from BOJ is likely to add impetus for a potential push up in the Nikkei 225 towards the 16900 intermediate resistance with the USD/JPY to stage a potential bullish breakout from the former failure level at 103.00 (lower boundary of the descending channel in place since early February 2016 when negative interest rate was implemented).

On the other hand, a break below 16340 on the NIkkei 225 and 101.40 on the USD/JPY is likely to put the preferred bullish tone on hold for a further decline towards 16000 for the Nikkei with a corresponding slide in the USD/JPY to retest its key long-term pivotal support of 100.00/99.00.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.