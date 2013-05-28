nikkei recovery aids usd bid bias 15722013

The Nikkei put in a solid performance in Asia on Tuesday recovering from the opening session losses of 1.3% to sustain a gain of 1.4% […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 28, 2013 9:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Nikkei put in a solid performance in Asia on Tuesday recovering from the opening session losses of 1.3% to sustain a gain of 1.4% as European traders arrived at their desks which has subsequently seen USD/JPY hold the 100.80 support level yesterday and rise overnight onto a 102.00 handle.

The USD generally traded with a bid tone across the G10 space with the JPY leading the away as levels held in other pairs and notably the 0.9580 2012 low in the AUD holding yet again despite a bleak outlook report from Terry Mccrann in the Australian media sighting a rocky road ahead for Australia.

In other news Federal Reserve watcher Jon Hilsenrath published an article after the close on Friday that managing the market’s expectations on tapering of QE will be the central banks most difficult task.

The data today with continue with the USD theme as both the UK and US markets return from public holidays to the release of the US S&P case shiller index and the US consumer confidence survey this afternoon.

 


EUR/USD

Supports 1.2850-1.2825-1.2745 | Resistance 1.2970-1.3005-1.3030


USD/JPY

Supports 100.80-100.20-100.00 | Resistance 102.80-103.30-103.80


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5050-1.5015-1.5000 | Resistance 1.5125-1.5165-1.5220

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.