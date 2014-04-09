What happened earlier

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for Nikkei 255) has declined and met our downside target at 14300 as expected. Refer to this week outlook (Further downside is expected toward lower boundary of range configuration) dated 07 Apr 2014.

Key elements

At lower boundary (support) of the “Symmetrical Triangle” range pattern at 14300 (see daily chart)

Formed an impending bullish “Inverted Hammer” candlestick pattern at support (see daily chart)

Bullish crossover signal seen in short-term Stochastic oscillator & turning up from its oversold region (see 4 hour chart)

Levels

Pivot (key support): 14300/14200

Resistance: 14650& 15000

Next support: 13880

Conclusion

As long as the pivot (key support) at 14300/14200 holds, the Japan Index is likely to see an upswing movement towards 14650 before the upper boundary of the “Symmetrical Triangle” range pattern at 15000.

However, a break below 14200 is likely to invalidate the bullish scenario for a further correction towards the next support at 13880.

