What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for Nikkei 225) has continued to tumble from its peak seen on 25 September 2014 and recorded the second largest year to date decline of 12%.

Key elements

The Index continues to evolve within a long-term complex range configuration in place since 23 May 2013 with upper/lower boundaries set at 16600/16850 and 14400 respectively (see daily chart).

The recent decline has managed to stall at the lower boundary of the complex range configuration at 14400 which also corresponds with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 14 April 2014 low (see daily chart).

Recent price action has formed a pair of “Hammers” (bullish candlestick pattern) at the 14400 support (see daily chart).

The RSI oscillator has managed to inch up from its oversold region (see daily chart).

The trendline resistance joining the highs since 27 September 2014 is at 15160 (see 4 hour chart).

The 15970 resistance also coincides with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement from 25 September 2014 high (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 14800

Pivot (key support): 14400

Resistance: 15160 & 15970

Next support: 13900

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, we have started to see signs of “stabilization” at 14400 key support (daily bullish candlesticks & RSI oversold) after the horrendous decline seen in the past two weeks.

In order to reinforce any potential bullish reversal scenario, the Index needs to break above 15160 in order to trigger a possible upside movement towards 15970.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 14400 is likely to see another round of decline towards the next support at 13900.

