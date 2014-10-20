nikkei 225 weekly outlook signs of stabilization has emerged at the 14400 support 76732014
The Japan 225 (proxy for Nikkei 225) has continued to tumble from its peak seen on 25 September 2014 and recorded the second largest year to date decline of 12%.
Intermediate support: 14800
Pivot (key support): 14400
Resistance: 15160 & 15970
Next support: 13900
Based on the above mentioned elements, we have started to see signs of “stabilization” at 14400 key support (daily bullish candlesticks & RSI oversold) after the horrendous decline seen in the past two weeks.
In order to reinforce any potential bullish reversal scenario, the Index needs to break above 15160 in order to trigger a possible upside movement towards 15970.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 14400 is likely to see another round of decline towards the next support at 13900.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.