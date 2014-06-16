nikkei 225 weekly outlook rebounded from support further upside potential 61042014

June 16, 2014 4:32 PM
Graph-Nikkei 225 rebounded from pull-back support of former ascending channel

What happened last week

With reference to last week outlook (View unchanged, expect a consolidation before another potential upleg) dated on 09 Jun 2014, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for Nikkei 225) has drifted lower to our pre-defined consolidation zone at 14950/14750 as expected.

Key elements

  • The Index has pull-backed and staged a rebound from the support of the former ascending channel. This pull-backed in price action has also stalled close to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 19 May 2014 low (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • Daily RSI is still above its pull-back support (see daily chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region with a bullish divergence signal which suggests that the slide in price action from 09 Jun 2014 high has lost momentum (see 4 hour chart).
  • Based on Elliot Wave principle, the correction/consolidation phrase of wave iv (from 09 Jun 2014 high) appears to have ended as price action has met the minimum target of a typical wave iv which is set at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 19 May 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).
  • Given such wave configuration, it is likely that the Index is undergoing the upside impulsive wave v movement (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Pivot (key support): 14800

Resistance: 15300/15340 & 15900

Next support: 14600 & 14000/13880

Conclusion

No change to our view based on the above mentioned elements except we have tighten the pivot (key support) to 14800 from 14600.

Therefore as long as the 14800 support holds, the Index is likely to see a rally to target the intermediate range top at 15300/15340 before the next horizontal resistance at 15900.

On the other hand, a break below 14800 may negate the bullish tone to expose the next support at 14600. Only a clear break below 14600 is likely to trigger a further decline towards the key long-term support at 14000/13880 (lower boundary of the complex sideways configuration –see daily chart).

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.  

Economic Calendar

