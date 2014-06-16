nikkei 225 weekly outlook rebounded from support further upside potential 61042014
What happened last week With reference to last week outlook (View unchanged, expect a consolidation before another potential upleg) dated on 09 Jun 2014, the […]
What happened last week With reference to last week outlook (View unchanged, expect a consolidation before another potential upleg) dated on 09 Jun 2014, the […]
With reference to last week outlook (View unchanged, expect a consolidation before another potential upleg) dated on 09 Jun 2014, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for Nikkei 225) has drifted lower to our pre-defined consolidation zone at 14950/14750 as expected.
Pivot (key support): 14800
Resistance: 15300/15340 & 15900
Next support: 14600 & 14000/13880
No change to our view based on the above mentioned elements except we have tighten the pivot (key support) to 14800 from 14600.
Therefore as long as the 14800 support holds, the Index is likely to see a rally to target the intermediate range top at 15300/15340 before the next horizontal resistance at 15900.
On the other hand, a break below 14800 may negate the bullish tone to expose the next support at 14600. Only a clear break below 14600 is likely to trigger a further decline towards the key long-term support at 14000/13880 (lower boundary of the complex sideways configuration –see daily chart).
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.