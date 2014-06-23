What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for Nikkei 225) has rallied and met our first target at 15300/15340 as expected. Refer to our last weekly outlook (Rebounded from support, further upside potential) dated on 16 Jun 2014.

Key elements

The Index continues to evolve within a complex range configuration in place since 23 May 2013 with limits at 16300/16500 and 14000 respectively (see daily chart).

The RSI oscillator has flashed an impending bearish divergence signal (see daily chart).

Based on Elliot Wave principle, the correction/consolidation phrase of wave iv (from 09 Jun 2014 high) has ended and now we are in the midst of the upside impulsive wave v movement (see 4 hour chart).

From the low of wave iv at 14800 seen on 13 Jun 2014, the Index has traced out a “mini-fractal” three wave upside impulsive movement (i*, ii* & iii*) where the length of wave iii* is more than the length of wave i*. This wave sequence suggests that a pull-back is imminent to complete a wave iv* before another potential rally to end wave v* (see 4 hour chart).

Wave iv* is considered as a correction/consolidation phase where it moves against the direction of the upside impulsive movement since the low of 13 Jun 2014. The expected downside movement of the wave iv is usually capped between Fibonacci retracement of 38.2% to 50.00% which is close to the pull-back support at 15200/15160 (see 4 hour chart).

The 15070 support also confluences with multiple Fibonacci retracement from various degrees (23.6% from 14 Apr 2014 low & 61.8% from 13 June 2014 low) (see 4 hour chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and still has downside potential towards its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Intermediate support: 15200/15160

Pivot (key support): 15070

Resistance: 15600/15900

Next support: 14600

Conclusion

Given the impending bearish divergence seen in the daily RSI oscillator and current wave movement as mentioned above, the Index is likely to do a pull-back towards the intermediate support region at 15200/15160 with a maximum level set at 15070 before a potential final push up towards the 15600/15900 support region.

On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 15070 is likely to damage the current bullish trend to see a correction towards the next support at 14600.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.