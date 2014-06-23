nikkei 225 weekly outlook pull back before potential last push up 61992014
The Japan 225 (proxy for Nikkei 225) has rallied and met our first target at 15300/15340 as expected. Refer to our last weekly outlook (Rebounded from support, further upside potential) dated on 16 Jun 2014.
Intermediate support: 15200/15160
Pivot (key support): 15070
Resistance: 15600/15900
Next support: 14600
Given the impending bearish divergence seen in the daily RSI oscillator and current wave movement as mentioned above, the Index is likely to do a pull-back towards the intermediate support region at 15200/15160 with a maximum level set at 15070 before a potential final push up towards the 15600/15900 support region.
On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 15070 is likely to damage the current bullish trend to see a correction towards the next support at 14600.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.