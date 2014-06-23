nikkei 225 weekly outlook pull back before potential last push up 61992014

What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for Nikkei 225) has rallied and met our first target at 15300/15340 as expected. Refer to our […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 23, 2014 12:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Graph-pull-back before push up for Nikkei 225

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for Nikkei 225) has rallied and met our first target at 15300/15340 as expected. Refer to our last weekly outlook (Rebounded from support, further upside potential) dated on 16 Jun 2014.

Key elements

  • The Index continues to evolve within a complex range configuration in place since 23 May 2013 with limits at 16300/16500 and 14000 respectively (see daily chart).
  • The RSI oscillator has flashed an impending bearish divergence signal (see daily chart).
  • Based on Elliot Wave principle, the correction/consolidation phrase of wave iv (from 09 Jun 2014 high) has ended and now we are in the midst of the upside impulsive wave v movement (see 4 hour chart).
  • From the low of wave iv at 14800 seen on 13 Jun 2014, the Index has traced out a “mini-fractal” three wave upside impulsive movement (i*, ii* & iii*) where the length of wave iii* is more than the length of wave i*. This wave sequence suggests that a pull-back is imminent to complete a wave iv* before another potential rally to end wave v* (see 4 hour chart).
  • Wave iv* is considered as a correction/consolidation phase where it moves against the direction of the upside impulsive movement since the low of 13 Jun 2014. The expected downside movement of the wave iv is usually capped between Fibonacci retracement of 38.2% to 50.00% which is close to the pull-back support at 15200/15160 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 15070 support also confluences with multiple Fibonacci retracement from various degrees (23.6% from 14 Apr 2014 low & 61.8% from 13 June 2014 low) (see 4 hour chart).
  • The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence signal and still has downside potential towards its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Intermediate support: 15200/15160

Pivot (key support): 15070

Resistance: 15600/15900

Next support: 14600

Conclusion

Given the impending bearish divergence seen in the daily RSI oscillator and current wave movement as mentioned above, the Index is likely to do a pull-back towards the intermediate support region at 15200/15160 with a maximum level set at 15070 before a potential final push up towards the 15600/15900 support region.

On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 15070 is likely to damage the current bullish trend to see a correction towards the next support at 14600.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.  

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.