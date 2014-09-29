What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for Nikkei 225) has pull-backed followed by a rally to record a new swing high at 16434 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index continues to be capped within a long-term complex range configuration in place since 23 May 2013 with upper/lower boundaries set at 16600/16850 and 14600/14400 respectively (see daily chart).

The 16600/16850 upper boundary of the complex range coincides closely with multiple Fibonacci projection levels from various degrees (see daily chart).

The RSI oscillator remains bullish above its ascending trendline support (see daily chart).

The 100-day Moving Average is now acting as a support at 15400 which coincides with the lower boundary of the ascending channel (in pink) in place since 19 May 2014 (see daily chart).

The lower boundary of the ascending channel (in orange), in place since 08 August 2014 is now at around 16200 (see 4 hour chart).

The 16060/16000 support also corresponds with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 08 August 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator has turned down and it is now approaching into the oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 16200

Pivot (key support): 16060/16000

Resistance: 16600/16850

Next support: 15400/15340

Conclusion

The intermediate term bullish trend remains intact for the Index and as long as 16060/16000 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another round of potential upside movement towards the 16600/16850 significant resistance zone.

However, a crack below 16000 is likely to damage the bullish trend to see a decline towards the next support at 15400/15340.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.