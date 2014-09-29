nikkei 225 weekly outlook intermediate term bullish trend remains intact 2 75142014
The Japan 225 (proxy for Nikkei 225) has pull-backed followed by a rally to record a new swing high at 16434 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 16200
Pivot (key support): 16060/16000
Resistance: 16600/16850
Next support: 15400/15340
The intermediate term bullish trend remains intact for the Index and as long as 16060/16000 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape another round of potential upside movement towards the 16600/16850 significant resistance zone.
However, a crack below 16000 is likely to damage the bullish trend to see a decline towards the next support at 15400/15340.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.