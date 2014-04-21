What happened last week

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for Nikkei 225) has broken above its upper neutrality level at 14300 as mentioned in our last weekly outlook (Evolving within a complex sideways configuration) dated 11 April 2014.

Key elements

Stochastic oscillator has reached its overbought region which suggests a potential pull-back is round the corner (see daily chart).

The 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 30 Dec 2013 high is at 13000 which corresponds with the 13170 support (see daily chart).

The 14200 support corresponds closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from 14 Apr 2014 low (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Pivot (key support): 14200

Resistance: 14660 & 15400

Next support: 13880 & 13170/13000

Conclusion

The break of the upper neutrality level at 14300 has validated a further potential upside movement for the Index. As the Index is now approaching its intermediate resistance at 14660 with an overbought reading seen in its Stochastic oscillator, a pull-back is expected before a new rise towards the top of its “rectangle range” configuration.

As long as the pivot (key support) at 14200 holds, the Index is likely to see another round of rally towards 15400. On the other hand, a break below 14200 may negate the bullish tone to see a retest on the 13880 support. Only a clear break below 13880 is likely to trigger a further correction towards the key long-term support at 13170/13000.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.