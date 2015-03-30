(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to shape the expected pull-back towards the 19100/19000 weekly pivotal support. Interestingly, it has managed to hold the 19100/19000 level and staged a rebound from it.

Key elements

Price action has managed to hold the lower boundary (support) of the intermediate term ascending channel (in brown) in place since 14 January 20125 at 19100/19000 (see daily chart).

The 19100/19000 support also confluences with the upward sloping 20-day Moving Average and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 14 January 2015 low to 23 March 2015 high (see daily & 4 hour charts).

A daily “long-legged Doji” has been formed on last Friday, 27 March which suggests that the prior down move from the 23 March 2015 high has lost momentum (see daily chart).

The upper boundary (resistance) of the intermediate term ascending channel (in brown) stands at 20080 which is also the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement from 14 January 2015 low to 10 March 2015 low (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator has managed to hold above its support (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 19100/19000

Resistance: 19530 & 20080

Next support: 18500 & 18100

Conclusion

As the Index has drifted down towards the 19100/19000 weekly pivotal support and current technical elements suggest that a potential swing low has been formed at the 19100/19000 zone where the Index is likely to shape a potential upside movement to target 19530 before 20080.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 19100/19000 weekly pivotal support may damage the intermediate term bullish trend for a deeper slide towards 18500 before 18100. Note that the 18500/18100 is a significant long-term neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout

