The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken above the 20470 upside trigger level and rallied straight towards the expected target at 20850.
Pivot (key support): 20060/19870
Resistance: 20650 & 20850/20960
Next support: 19800/19690 & 19030
The medium term key resistance at 20850 has been met (the Index printed a high of 20962 on 24 June 2015). Technical elements suggest that the Index is likely to undergone a period of multi-week consolidation and right now it is resting on the consolidation range support of 20060/19870.
In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is positive (just exited from oversold region) and the Index may see a push up towards 20650 before the expected consolidation range top at 20850/20960.
On the contrary, failure to hold above 20060/19870 is likely to see a slide to test the next support at 19800/19690. Only a clear break below 19690 may trigger a deeper decline towards 19030 next.
