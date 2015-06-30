(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken above the 20470 upside trigger level and rallied straight towards the expected target at 20850.

Key elements

The Index is now back at the lower boundary of the medium term ascending channel (in dark blue)in place since 16 October 2014 low at 20060/19870 (see daily chart).

The 100-day Moving Average (in green) is also coming to support the Index at 20060/19870 (see daily chart).

The 20060/19870 support also confluences closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 07 May 2015 low to 24 June 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains above its significant support and 50% neutrality level (as depicted by the light blue box) (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 20060/19870

Resistance: 20650 & 20850/20960

Next support: 19800/19690 & 19030

Conclusion

The medium term key resistance at 20850 has been met (the Index printed a high of 20962 on 24 June 2015). Technical elements suggest that the Index is likely to undergone a period of multi-week consolidation and right now it is resting on the consolidation range support of 20060/19870.

In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is positive (just exited from oversold region) and the Index may see a push up towards 20650 before the expected consolidation range top at 20850/20960.

On the contrary, failure to hold above 20060/19870 is likely to see a slide to test the next support at 19800/19690. Only a clear break below 19690 may trigger a deeper decline towards 19030 next.

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.