nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 27 apr to 01 may potential final push up towards 2044020850 530002015

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pull-backed towards the 19600 support before staging the expected […]


April 27, 2015 12:24 PM
Nikkei 225 (monthly)-weekly forecast-27 Apr 2015

Nikkei 225 (daily)-weekly forecast-27 Apr 2015

Nikkei 225 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-27 Apr 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pull-backed towards the 19600 support before staging the expected recovery.

Please click on this link to review our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • Price action continues to evolve within a medium term ascending channel (in brown) in place since 14 January 2015. The upper and lower boundary of the ascending channel is now at 20850 and 19770 respectively (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The upper boundary of the ascending channel at 20850 also confluences with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The 34-day Moving Average is coming to act as a support at 19770 (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains above its trendline support and 50% level but cautious as it has flashed a bearish divergence signal which indicates a slowdown in upside momentum (see daily chart).
  •  The short-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal and exited from its oversold region. It still has room for further upside potential before reaching its “extreme” overbought level (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 19770

Pivot (key support): 19500

Resistance: 20440 & 20850

Next support: 18500/18400

Conclusion

As long as the 19500 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see another round of potential upside movement to target 20440 before the key resistance at 20850. However, do be cautious as this expected rally may be the last before an intermediate term (1 to 3 weeks) correction materializes because of the bearish divergence signal seen in the daily RSI oscillator and the wave structure (en route to (5)) from the Elliot Wave principal.

On the other hand, a break below 19500 is likely to damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper slide towards the next support at 18500/18400. Note that the 18500/18400 levles coincides with the significant long-term neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout (see monthly chart) & the 100-day Moving Average (in green as per highlighted in the daily chart).

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal

Economic Calendar

