nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 26 jan to 30 jan potential setback towards triangle range support befo

What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rebounded and almost hit our target at 17600 (the range top of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 26, 2015 12:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Nikkei 225 (monthly)-weekly forecast-26 Jan 2015

Nikkei 225 (daily)-weekly forecast-26 Jan 2015

Nikkei 225 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-26 Jan 2015

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rebounded and almost hit our target at 17600 (the range top of the “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration) as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index is still consolidating within an impending “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration in place since 05 December 2014 high with upper and lower limits at 17600/17700 and 16780 respectively (see daily chart).
  • The Index is now trading close to the upper limit of the “Symmetrical Triangle” at 17600/17700 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator is now right below its trendline resistance and has “room” for further downside potential before reaching its trendline support (see daily chart).
  • The 100-day Moving Average is acting as a support at around 16780 (see daily chart).
  • The 16780 support level also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (see 4 hour chart).
  • Based on Elliot Wave (fractal approach), the price action of the Index has one more potential last down leg (e/ wave) to complete a typical 5 wave structure (a/,b/,c/,d/ & e/) of a “Triangle” configure. Thereafter, the multi-month bullish trend in place since 19 May 2014 low should resume (see 4 hour chart).
  • The 18300/18600 significant resistance is the neckline of an impending long-term “Double Bottom” configuration and also coincides closely with a Fibonacci cluster (monthly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 16780

Pivot (key support): 16400

Resistance: 17600/17700 & 18300/18600

Next support: 15600/15480

Conclusion

The Index has almost reached the range top of the “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration at 17600/17700.

Elements advocate a risk of a setback towards 16780 with a maximum limit set at the weekly pivotal support at 16400 before another potential upside movement materialises to target the significant resistance at 18300/18600.  

However, failure to hold above 16400 may negate the multi-month bullish trend to see the start of a correction towards the next support at 15600/15480 in the first instance.

Source:  Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.