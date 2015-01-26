nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 26 jan to 30 jan potential setback towards triangle range support befo
What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rebounded and almost hit our target at 17600 (the range top of […]
What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rebounded and almost hit our target at 17600 (the range top of […]
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rebounded and almost hit our target at 17600 (the range top of the “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration) as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 16780
Pivot (key support): 16400
Resistance: 17600/17700 & 18300/18600
Next support: 15600/15480
The Index has almost reached the range top of the “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration at 17600/17700.
Elements advocate a risk of a setback towards 16780 with a maximum limit set at the weekly pivotal support at 16400 before another potential upside movement materialises to target the significant resistance at 18300/18600.
However, failure to hold above 16400 may negate the multi-month bullish trend to see the start of a correction towards the next support at 15600/15480 in the first instance.
Source: Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.