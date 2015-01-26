What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rebounded and almost hit our target at 17600 (the range top of the “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration) as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index is still consolidating within an impending “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration in place since 05 December 2014 high with upper and lower limits at 17600/17700 and 16780 respectively (see daily chart).

The Index is now trading close to the upper limit of the “Symmetrical Triangle” at 17600/17700 (see 4 hour chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator is now right below its trendline resistance and has “room” for further downside potential before reaching its trendline support (see daily chart).

The 100-day Moving Average is acting as a support at around 16780 (see daily chart).

The 16780 support level also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (see 4 hour chart).

Based on Elliot Wave (fractal approach), the price action of the Index has one more potential last down leg (e/ wave) to complete a typical 5 wave structure (a/,b/,c/,d/ & e/) of a “Triangle” configure. Thereafter, the multi-month bullish trend in place since 19 May 2014 low should resume (see 4 hour chart).

The 18300/18600 significant resistance is the neckline of an impending long-term “Double Bottom” configuration and also coincides closely with a Fibonacci cluster (monthly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 16780

Pivot (key support): 16400

Resistance: 17600/17700 & 18300/18600

Next support: 15600/15480

Conclusion

The Index has almost reached the range top of the “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration at 17600/17700.

Elements advocate a risk of a setback towards 16780 with a maximum limit set at the weekly pivotal support at 16400 before another potential upside movement materialises to target the significant resistance at 18300/18600.

However, failure to hold above 16400 may negate the multi-month bullish trend to see the start of a correction towards the next support at 15600/15480 in the first instance.

Source: Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal

