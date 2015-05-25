nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 25 may to 29 may risk of a pull back first towards 20110 before final

Nikkei 225 (monthly)-weekly forecast-25 May 2015

Nikkei 225 (daily)-weekly forecast-25 May 2015

Nikkei 225 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-25 May 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued its upside movement as expected. Earlier this morning (25 May 2015), it has met the first weekly upside target of 20400/20450.

Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has continued to push higher above the lower boundary (support) of the medium term ascending channel in place since 16 October 2014 low (in dark blue) (see daily chart).
  • The lower boundary (support) of the medium term ascending channel (in dark blue) now stands at 19690 which also coincides closely with the 20-day Moving Average (in red) (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains bullish and still has some room for further upside (as depicted by the light blue box) before reaching its extreme overbought level (see daily chart).
  • The 20850 and 21360/21690 resistances correspond with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which suggests that an imminent pull-back in price action of the Index is round the corner (see 4 hour chart).
  • Since 07 May 2015 low, the Index has evolved within a short-term ascending channel (in orange) with upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries at 20850 and 20110 respectively (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 20110

Pivot (key support): 19800/19690

Resistance: 20850 & 21360/21690

Next support: 19030 & 18500/18400

Conclusion

The Index faces the risk of a pull-back first towards the intermediate support at 20110 with a maximum limit set at the 19800/19690 weekly pivotal support before the potential final push up resumes to target 20850 and even 21360/21690.

However, a break below 19800/19690 is likely to invalidate the medium term bullish trend for a slide to retest the 07 May 2015 swing low at 19030. Only a clear break below 19030 may trigger a deeper decline towards the significant support at 18500/18400. Note that the 18500/18400 level coincides with the significant long-term neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout (see monthly chart).

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

