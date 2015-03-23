nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 23 mar to 27 mar intermediate term bullish trend remains intact 363022

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to surge higher without staging a significant […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 23, 2015 11:33 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Nikkei 225 (monthly)-weekly forecast-23 Mar 2015

Nikkei 225 (daily)-weekly forecast-23 Mar 2015

Nikkei 225 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-23 Mar 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to surge higher without staging a significant setback. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • Current price action is coming close to the upper boundary (resistance) of the intermediate term ascending channel (in brown) in place since 14 January 2015 at 19800(see daily chart).
  • The next resistances at 20080 and 20440 are 0.618 and 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 14 January 2015 low to 10 March 2015 low respectively (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator is overbought but without any bearish divergence (see daily chart).
  • The lower boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel (in brown) and 20-day Moving Average (in red) are acting as a support at 19100 (see daily chart).
  • The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 14 January 2015 low to the current 23 March 2015 high stands at 19000 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a short-term pull-back (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 19340

Pivot (key support): 19100/19000

Resistance: 19800, 20080 & 20440

Next support: 18500

Conclusion

Based on the latest technical elements, the intermediate bullish trend in place since 14 January 2015 remains intact and the initial expected deeper decline has been negated.

Below 19800, any potential pull-back is likely to be supported by 19340 with a maximum limit set at the 19100/19000  weekly pivotal support before another round of potential upside movement occurs to target 20080.

However, failure to hold above 19100/19000 may damage the bullish tone to see a deeper slide towards 18500 (the neckline support of the long-term bullish ‘Double Bottom” – see monthly chart).

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.