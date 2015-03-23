(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to surge higher without staging a significant setback. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

Current price action is coming close to the upper boundary (resistance) of the intermediate term ascending channel (in brown) in place since 14 January 2015 at 19800(see daily chart).

The next resistances at 20080 and 20440 are 0.618 and 0.764 Fibonacci projection from 14 January 2015 low to 10 March 2015 low respectively (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator is overbought but without any bearish divergence (see daily chart).

The lower boundary of the intermediate term ascending channel (in brown) and 20-day Moving Average (in red) are acting as a support at 19100 (see daily chart).

The 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 14 January 2015 low to the current 23 March 2015 high stands at 19000 (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a short-term pull-back (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 19340

Pivot (key support): 19100/19000

Resistance: 19800, 20080 & 20440

Next support: 18500

Conclusion

Based on the latest technical elements, the intermediate bullish trend in place since 14 January 2015 remains intact and the initial expected deeper decline has been negated.

Below 19800, any potential pull-back is likely to be supported by 19340 with a maximum limit set at the 19100/19000 weekly pivotal support before another round of potential upside movement occurs to target 20080.

However, failure to hold above 19100/19000 may damage the bullish tone to see a deeper slide towards 18500 (the neckline support of the long-term bullish ‘Double Bottom” – see monthly chart).

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.