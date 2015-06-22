(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to trade sideways and even challenged the 20060 weekly pivotal support on 18 June 2015 before reversing up in the overnight session (managed to have a daily close above 20060).

Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

Despite the whipsaw seen on 18 June 2015, price action has managed to daily close above the 20060 significant support which also coincides with the lower boundary of the medium term ascending channel (in dark blue)in place since 16 October 2014 low (see daily chart).

The 20060 significant support also confluences with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from the recent up move from 12 May 2015 low to 28 May 2015 high and the 50-day Moving Average (in blue) (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Price action of the Index has also formed a daily bullish “Hammer” candlestick pattern on 18 June 2015 right at the 20060 significant support (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator has just rebounded from its significant support and 50% neutrality level (as depicted by the light blue box) (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal and still has room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term trendline resistance (in red) joining the highs since 28 May 2015 is capping the Index now at 20470 (see 4 hour chart).

The 20850 level correspond with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters and a long-term graphical resistance joining the highs of June 1997 and March 2000 (see monthly, daily & 4 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 20060/19870

Resistance: 20470, 20850 & 21360/21690

Next support: 19800/19690 & 19030

Conclusion

Technical elements suggest that the medium term bullish trend in place since 16 Oct 2014 remains intact for the Index. Right now, it needs to break above the 20470 short-term trendline resistance to gain impetus to kick start a potential upside movement to target the 20850 significant resistance and even 21360/21690 next.

On the contrary, failure to hold above 20060/19870 is likely to damage the medium term bullish trend for a slide to test the next support at 19800/19690. Only a clear break below 19690 may trigger a deeper decline towards 19030 next.

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.