nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 20 july to 24 july
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has performed better than our expectation as it did
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has performed better than our expectation as it did not shaped any “insignificant” pull-back. It has continued to push higher towards the expected target at 20850/20960, the June 2015 swing high.
* The cash market is closed for a public holiday today, 20 July 2015.
Intermediate support: 20380/20310
Pivot (key support): 19900
Resistance: 20850/20960, 21360 & 21690
Next support: 19030/19000
20850/20960 is the risk level to watch and current technical elements suggest a potential pull-back of around 2.00% towards the intermediate support at 20380/20310 within a medium term (multi-week) bullish trend.
Based on Elliot Wave Principle, this potential imminent pull-back in price action is the wave iv of an on-going five wave bullish impulsive structure that started on 9 July 2015 low @8am. Thereafter, the Index is likely to resume its rally to complete the wave v of 1 (a bullish impulsive 5 wave sequence) with an expected target of 21360 with a maximum limit set at 21690.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 19900 weekly pivotal support is likely to jeopardise the bullish structure to see a deeper slide to retest the 19030/19000 support (also the 200-day Moving Average).
