What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has performed better than our expectation as it did not shaped any “insignificant” pull-back. It has continued to push higher towards the expected target at 20850/20960, the June 2015 swing high.

* The cash market is closed for a public holiday today, 20 July 2015.

Key elements

The Index has surpassed the upward sloping 50-day Moving Average (in blue) now acting as a support at around 19900 (see daily chart).

The 19900 support also corresponds with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent up move from 09 July 2015 low @8am to the current 20 July 2015 high @8am (see 4 hour chart).

The intermediate RSI oscillator has inched higher from its significant support where it manages to correspond with the last two previous swing lows that occurred in 16 Oct 2014 and 11 April 2014 respectively (as depicted by the green arrows). In addition, it still shows further upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level (see daily chart).

The June 2015 swing high (resistance) at 20850/20960 also confluences closely with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the recent up move from 09 July 2015 @8am to 13 July 2015 low @8am, the minimum wave iii target based on the Elliot Wave Principle (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has inched back to its extreme overbought level which indicates a risk of a significant pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

The next significant resistance zone at 21360/21690 coincides with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters from various degrees (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 20380/20310

Pivot (key support): 19900

Resistance: 20850/20960, 21360 & 21690

Next support: 19030/19000

Conclusion

20850/20960 is the risk level to watch and current technical elements suggest a potential pull-back of around 2.00% towards the intermediate support at 20380/20310 within a medium term (multi-week) bullish trend.

Based on Elliot Wave Principle, this potential imminent pull-back in price action is the wave iv of an on-going five wave bullish impulsive structure that started on 9 July 2015 low @8am. Thereafter, the Index is likely to resume its rally to complete the wave v of 1 (a bullish impulsive 5 wave sequence) with an expected target of 21360 with a maximum limit set at 21690.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 19900 weekly pivotal support is likely to jeopardise the bullish structure to see a deeper slide to retest the 19030/19000 support (also the 200-day Moving Average).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.