nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 20 july to 24 july 2085020960 is the potential risk zone for a pull ba

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has performed better than our expectation as it did […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 20, 2015 10:53 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Nikkei 225 (daily)-weekly forecast-20 July 2015

Nikkei 225 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-20 July 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has performed better than our expectation as it did not shaped any “insignificant” pull-back. It has continued to push higher towards the expected target at 20850/20960, the June 2015 swing high.

* The cash market is closed for a public holiday today, 20 July 2015.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has surpassed the upward sloping 50-day Moving Average (in blue) now acting as a support at around 19900 (see daily chart).
  • The 19900 support also corresponds with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the most recent up move from 09 July 2015 low @8am to the current 20 July 2015 high @8am (see 4 hour chart).
  • The intermediate RSI oscillator has inched higher from its significant support where it manages to correspond with the last two previous swing lows that occurred in 16 Oct 2014 and 11 April 2014 respectively (as depicted by the green arrows). In addition, it still shows further upside potential before reaching its extreme overbought level (see daily chart).
  • The June 2015 swing high (resistance) at 20850/20960 also confluences closely with the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the recent up move from 09 July 2015 @8am to 13 July 2015 low @8am, the minimum wave iii target based on the Elliot Wave Principle (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has inched back to its extreme overbought level which indicates a risk of a significant pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).
  • The next significant resistance zone at 21360/21690 coincides with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters from various degrees (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 20380/20310

Pivot (key support): 19900

Resistance: 20850/20960, 21360 & 21690

Next support: 19030/19000

Conclusion

20850/20960 is the risk level to watch and current technical elements suggest a potential pull-back of around 2.00% towards the intermediate support at 20380/20310 within a medium term (multi-week) bullish trend.

Based on Elliot Wave Principle, this potential imminent pull-back in price action is the wave iv of an on-going five wave bullish impulsive structure that started on 9 July 2015 low @8am. Thereafter, the Index is likely to resume its rally to complete the wave v of 1 (a bullish impulsive 5 wave sequence) with an expected target of 21360 with a maximum limit set at 21690.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 19900 weekly pivotal support is likely to jeopardise the bullish structure to see a deeper slide to retest the 19030/19000 support (also the 200-day Moving Average).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.