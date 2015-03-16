(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tested and rebounded from the 18500 weekly pivotal. In addition, the Index has staged a rally and it is coming close to the expected weekly target of 19500/19600.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

Current price action is coming close to the upper boundary (resistance) of the intermediate term ascending channel (in brown) in place since 14 January 2015 at 19500/19600 (see daily chart).

The lower boundary (support) of the intermediate term ascending channel (in brown) stands at 18800 which also coincides closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 03 February 2015 low to 13 March 2015 high (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The upward sloping 20-day Moving Average is supporting the Index at 19000 (see daily chart).

The 19500/19800 resistance zone is a Fibonacci projection cluster.

The intermediate term RSI oscillator is coming close to the “extreme” overbought level which suggests limited upside potential (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 19600/19800

Support: 19000/18800

Next resistance: 20850

Conclusion

Current technical elements are suggesting limited upside potential from an intermediate term (multi-week) perspective. As long as the 19600/19800 weekly pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to stage a potential multi-week decline to test the 19000/18800 support.

On the other hand, a clearance (daily close) above 19800 may see the continuation of the intermediate term bullish trend to target the long-term resistance at 20850 (see monthly chart).

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.