February 16, 2015 11:08 AM
Nikkei 225 (monthly)-weekly forecast-16 Feb 2015

Nikkei 225 (daily)-weekly forecast-16 Feb 2015

Nikkei 225 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-16 Feb 2015What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken above the 17860 weekly pivotal resistance and invalidated our intermediate setback scenario for the Index.

Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index has staged a bullish breakout from its “contracting range” configuration in place since 05 December 2014 now acting as a pull-back support at 17700 (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator still has some “upside “potential before reaching its overbought region (see daily chart).
  • The 17700 support also corresponds with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 14 January 2015 low to 13 February 2015 high (see daily chart).
  • The neckline resistance of the long-term bullish impending “Double Bottom” configuration stands at 18300/18600 (see monthly chart).
  • The 18300/ 18600 resistance confluences with a Fibonacci cluster and the lower limit of a short-term ascending channel (in brown) in place since 14 January 2015 (see daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel stands at 17830 (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from the overbought region and still has “downside” potential before reaching its oversold region. This observation highlights the risk of a pull-back for the Index (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 17830

Pivot (key support): 17700

Resistance: 18300/18600

Next support: 17270/17200

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index is likely to see a pull-back first towards 17830 with a maximum limit set at the 17700 weekly pivotal support before a push up towards the key long-term resistance at 18300/18600.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 17700 may negate the bullish tone to see a decline towards the next support at 17270/17200 which is also the 100-day Moving Average.

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

