What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has inched higher from the 20110/20060 weekly pivotal support as expected.

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index continues to hold above the medium term ascending channel in place since 16 October 2014 low (in dark blue) with is lower boundary (support) at 20060 (see daily chart).

The upward sloping 50-day Moving Average (in blue) is also acting as a support at 20110 (see daily chart).

The 20110/20060 support zone also corresponds with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from the recent up move from 12 May 2015 low to 28 May 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains its significant support and 50% neutrality level (as depicted by the light blue box) (see daily chart).

The short-term trendline resistance (in red) joining the highs since 28 May 2015 is now at 20500 (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has started to turn up just above its oversold region and still has ample room for further upside before reaching its extreme overbought level (see 4 hour chart).

The 20850 level correspond with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters and a long-term graphical resistance joining the highs of June 1997 and March 2000 (see monthly, daily & 4 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 20110/20060

Resistance: 20500, 20850 & 21360/21690

Next support: 19800/19690 & 19030

Conclusion

As long as the 20110/20060 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see the continuation of upside movement towards 20500 before targeting the significant resistance at 20850.

On the contrary, failure to hold above 20110/20060 is likely to damage the bullish tone for a slide to test the next support at 19800/19690. Only a clear break below 19690 may trigger a deeper decline towards 19030 next.

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal