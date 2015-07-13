(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 20060/19870 weekly pivotal support and plummeted close to the alternate target at 19030 (printed a low of 19095 on 09 July 2015).

Key elements

The recent steep decline has managed to stall and staged a rebound close to the 200-day Moving Average (in orange) at 19030 (see daily chart).

The 19030 support also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 1-year up move from 19 May 2014 low to 24 June 2015 high and the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 24 June 2015 high to 01 July 2015 high (see daily chart).

The intermediate RSI oscillator has staged a rebound from its significant support which corresponds with the last two previous significant swing lows (as depicted by the green arrows) of the Index dated in 16 Oct 2014 and 11 April 2014 respectively (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of an imminent pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).

The intermediate resistance stands at 20450/20520 which also corresponds closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 24 June 2015 high to 09 July 2015 low (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 20090/19890

Pivot (key support): 19620

Resistance: 20450/20520 & 20850/20960

Next support: 19030/19000

Conclusion

Technical elements and Elliot Wave Principal suggests that the Index is likely to resume its long-term bullish trend that started in November 2011 holding above the 19030/19000 significant support.

However at the 20450/20520 intermediate resistance, the Index may face the risk of a pull-back towards the intermediate support at 20090/19890 before another round of potential upside movement materialises to target the June 2015 swing high at 20850/20960.

On the contrary, failure to hold above the 19620 weekly pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 19030/19000 support.

