nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 13 july to 17 july risk of a pull back towards 2009019890 support befo

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 20060/19870 weekly pivotal support and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 13, 2015 6:49 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Nikkei 225 (daily)-weekly forecast-13 July 2015

Nikkei 225 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-13 July 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has broken below the 20060/19870 weekly pivotal support and plummeted close to the alternate target at 19030 (printed a low of 19095 on 09 July 2015).

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The recent steep decline has  managed to stall and staged a rebound close to the 200-day Moving Average (in orange) at 19030 (see daily chart).
  • The 19030 support also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 1-year up move from 19 May 2014 low to 24 June 2015 high and the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 24 June 2015 high to 01 July 2015 high (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate RSI oscillator has staged a rebound from its significant support which corresponds with the last two previous significant swing lows (as depicted by the green arrows) of the Index dated in 16 Oct 2014 and 11 April 2014 respectively (see daily chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of an imminent pull-back in price action of the Index (see 4 hour chart).
  • The intermediate resistance stands at 20450/20520 which also corresponds closely with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the recent down move from 24 June 2015 high to 09 July 2015 low (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 20090/19890

Pivot (key support): 19620

Resistance: 20450/20520 & 20850/20960

Next support: 19030/19000

Conclusion

Technical elements and Elliot Wave Principal suggests that the Index is likely to resume its long-term bullish trend that started in November 2011 holding above the 19030/19000 significant support.

However at the 20450/20520 intermediate resistance, the Index may face the risk of a pull-back towards the intermediate support at 20090/19890 before another round of potential upside movement materialises to target the June 2015 swing high at 20850/20960.

On the contrary, failure to hold above the 19620 weekly pivotal support is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a slide to retest the 19030/19000 support.

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.