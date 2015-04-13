nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 13 apr to 17 apr pull back towards 19600 before new potential upleg 46
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has rallied and met our expected target at 20080. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 19600
Pivot (key support): 19250
Resistance: 20080 & 20440
Next support: 18500/18100
Current technical elements suggest that below 20080, the Index is likely to see a pull-back towards 19600 with a maximum limit set at the 19250 weekly pivotal support before another potential upleg materialises to target next resistance at 20440.
On the other hand, a break below 19250 is likely to damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper slide towards the next support at 18500/18100. . Note that the 18500/18100 zone coincides with the significant long-term neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout (see monthly chart).
