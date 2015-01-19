nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 12 jan to 16 jan pull back before potential push up towards triangle r
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has challenged the weekly pivotal support at 16680 but held above it as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.
Pivot (key support): 16680/16530
Resistance: 17130 & 17600/17700
Next support: 15600/15480
Based on the above mentioned elements, we are still in favour of a potential push up towards the upper limit of the “Symmetrical Triangle” at 17600/17700 as long as the weekly pivotal support at 16680/16530 holds.
However, do take note that there is likely a risk of a short-term pull back below the intermediate resistance at 17130 before the potential “push up” materialises.
On the other hand, a break below 16680/16530 is likely to invalidate the multi-month bullish trend to see a correction towards the next support at 15600/15480 in the first instance.
