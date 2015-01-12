nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 12 jan to 16 jan potential push up towards triangle range top 86122015
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to hold above the weekly pivotal support at 16680 as expected. Pleas click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.
Pivot (key support): 16680
Resistance: 17400 & 17600/17700
Next support: 15600/15480
The weekly pivotal support for the Index remains at 16680 and as long as this level holds, it is likely to see a potential push up towards 17400 before 17600/17700 (upper limit of the impending “Symmetrical Triangle”.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 16680 may jeopardise the multi-month bullish trend to see a correction towards the next support at 15600/15480 in the first instance.
Source: Charts are from City Index Advantage & eSignal
