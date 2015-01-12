What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to hold above the weekly pivotal support at 16680 as expected. Pleas click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.

The Index appears to be consolidating in an impending “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration in place since 05 December 2014 high with upper and lower limits at 16680 and 17700/17600 respectively (see daily chart).

The pull-back support (in dotted blue) of the former complex range configuration breakout now stands at 16680 (see daily chart).

The upward sloping 100-day Moving Average (in green) is still supporting the Index at around 16680 (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains above its trendline support (see daily chart)

The 17600/17700 upper limit of the “Symmetrical Triangle” coincides with a Fibonacci cluster (see 4 hour).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

The 18300/18600 key resistance zone is the neckline of the long-term impending “Double Bottom” bullish reversal chart pattern and coincides closely with a Fibonacci cluster (see monthly & daily charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 16680

Resistance: 17400 & 17600/17700

Next support: 15600/15480

Conclusion

The weekly pivotal support for the Index remains at 16680 and as long as this level holds, it is likely to see a potential push up towards 17400 before 17600/17700 (upper limit of the impending “Symmetrical Triangle”.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 16680 may jeopardise the multi-month bullish trend to see a correction towards the next support at 15600/15480 in the first instance.

Source: Charts are from City Index Advantage & eSignal

