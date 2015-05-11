nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 11 may to 15 may 19030 is the key support to watch 594712015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pushed lower and challenged the 19500/19300 weekly pivotal […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pushed lower and challenged the 19500/19300 weekly pivotal […]
(Click to enlarge charts)
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pushed lower and challenged the 19500/19300 weekly pivotal support. However, it has managed to stage a recovery and closed above 19300 on last Thursday, 07 May 2015.
Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 19420
Pivot (key support): 19030
Resistance: 19780, 20400/20440 & 20580
Next support: 18500/18400
The potential final push up scenario remains intact. On the short-term, the Index may face the risk of a short-term pull-back first below 19780 towards the intermediate support at 19420 before another potential upside movement occurs to target 20400/20440.
However, a break below the 19030 weekly pivotal support is likely to damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper slide towards the next support at 18500/18400. Note that the 18500/18400 levels coincides with the significant long-term neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout.
Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.