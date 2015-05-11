(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pushed lower and challenged the 19500/19300 weekly pivotal support. However, it has managed to stage a recovery and closed above 19300 on last Thursday, 07 May 2015.

Key elements

The recent price action decline has managed to hold above the lower boundary (support) of the long-term ascending channel in place since 16 October 2014 low (in dark blue) (see daily chart).

Last Thursday’s (07 May 2015) price action has tested the lower boundary (support) of the long-term ascending channel and formed a daily bullish “Dragonfly Doji” with a low of 19027 (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator has continued to remain above its trendline support (see daily chart).

The 20440 resistance also corresponds with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The Index is capped by a short-term trendline resistance (in dotted red) joining the highs since 22 April 2015 at 19780 (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has exited from its overbought region and still has room for further potential downside before reaching its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 19420

Pivot (key support): 19030

Resistance: 19780, 20400/20440 & 20580

Next support: 18500/18400

Conclusion

The potential final push up scenario remains intact. On the short-term, the Index may face the risk of a short-term pull-back first below 19780 towards the intermediate support at 19420 before another potential upside movement occurs to target 20400/20440.

However, a break below the 19030 weekly pivotal support is likely to damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper slide towards the next support at 18500/18400. Note that the 18500/18400 levels coincides with the significant long-term neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout.

