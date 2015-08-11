nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 10 aug to 14 aug pull back towards 20380 support before potential new

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pushed up high and retested the 20850/20960 intermediate range


August 11, 2015
Nikkei 225 (daily)-weekly forecast-11 Aug 2015

Nikkei 225 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-11 Aug 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has pushed up high and retested the 20850/20960 intermediate range top seen formed in June/July 2015.

Key elements

  • The Index has formed an impending bullish “Cup With Handle” continuation chart pattern with its neckline resistance at 20960 (the intermediate range top) (see daily chart).
  • The exit potential of the “Cup With Handle” chart pattern stands at 22750 which confluences closely with a Fibonacci projection cluster at 23180 (see daily chart).
  • The 50-day Moving Average (in blue) is coming to act as support at around 20380 (see daily chart).
  • The 20380 support also corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 27 July 2015 low @8pm to 11 August 2015 high @4am (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from its overbought region which suggests that the Index is now shaping another round of short-term pull-back within a medium term (multi-week) bullish trend (see 4 hour chart).
  • The next intermediate resistance after the 20960 range top will be at 21690/21800 which is defined by a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 20380

Resistance: 20850/20960 & 21690/21800

Next support: 20050 & 19030/19000

Conclusion

Current technical elements suggest that the Index is likely to shape a short-term pull-back towards the 20380 weekly pivotal support before staging another round of upside movement to target the 20850/20960 range top before the next resistance at 21690/21800.

On the flipside, failure to hold above the 20380 pivotal support may negate the bullish tone to see a test on the 20050 support (the swing low of the “Cup With Handle” pattern). On a clear break below 20050 is likely to trigger a deeper decline towards the next support at 19030/19000 (also the 200-day Moving Average).

Disclaimer

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.

 

 

