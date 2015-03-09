



(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has traded within the neutrality range of 19250/18700 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index continues to evolve within an intermediate term ascending channel (in brown) in place since 14 January 2015. Current price action is now resting at the lower boundary of the channel (see daily chart).

The upward sloping 20-day Moving Average is acting as a support at 18500 which also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 14 January 2015 low to 06 March 2015 high and the neckline support of the long-term “Double Bottom”’ bullish breakout (see monthly, daily & 4 hour charts).

The upper boundary of the ascending channel (in brown) stands at 19500/191600 which is also coincides with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 18500

Resistance: 19500/19600

Next support: 17910

Conclusion

Technical elements have turned bullish which advocate for another round of potential upside movement to target the 19500/19600 resistance with the weekly pivotal support at 18500.

However, a break below 18500 is likely to invalidate the intermediate term bullish trend for a slide towards the next support at 17910 (also the 100-day Moving Average).

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.