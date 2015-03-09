nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 09 mar to 13 mar bullish tone has resurfaced above 18500 support 29704

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has traded within the neutrality range of 19250/18700 as […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 9, 2015 11:28 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst


 Nikkei 225 (monthly)-weekly forecast-09 Mar 2015

Nikkei 225 (daily)-weekly forecast-09 Mar 2015

Nikkei 225 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-09 Mar 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has traded within the neutrality range of 19250/18700 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index continues to evolve within an intermediate term ascending channel (in brown) in place since 14 January 2015. Current price action is now resting at the lower boundary of the channel (see daily chart).
  • The upward sloping 20-day Moving Average is acting as a support at 18500 which also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 14 January 2015 low to 06 March 2015 high and the neckline support of the long-term “Double Bottom”’ bullish breakout (see monthly, daily & 4 hour charts).
  • The upper boundary of the ascending channel (in brown) stands at 19500/191600 which is also coincides with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into the oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 18500

Resistance: 19500/19600

Next support: 17910

Conclusion

Technical elements have turned bullish which advocate for another round of potential upside movement to target the 19500/19600 resistance with the weekly pivotal support at 18500.

However, a break below 18500 is likely to invalidate the intermediate term bullish trend for a slide towards the next support at 17910 (also the 100-day Moving Average).

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.