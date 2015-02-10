nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 09 feb to 13 feb still below symmetrical triangle range top at 17860 1

What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has embarked a “brief challenge” on the 17860 weekly pivotal resistance last Friday […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 10, 2015 10:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Nikkei 225 (daily)-weekly forecast-10 Feb 2015

Nikkei 225 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-10 Feb 2015What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has embarked a “brief challenge” on the 17860 weekly pivotal resistance last Friday (overnight session), 06 February 2015 due to a better than expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data.

However, it has managed to close below the weekly pivotal resistance at 17860 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index is still consolidating within an impending “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration in place since 05 December 2014 high with upper and lower limits at 17700/17860 and 16855/16780 respectively (see daily chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI oscillator has just retreated from its trendline resistance and has “room” for further downside potential before reaching its trendline support (see daily chart).
  • The 100-day Moving Average is acting as a support at around 17200 (see daily chart).
  • The 16855/16780 support level also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (see 4 hour chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into an “extreme” oversold level which suggests that a potential short-term upside movement is round the corner (see 4 hour chart).
  • Based on Elliot Wave (fractal approach), the price action of the Index has one more potential last down leg (e/ wave) to complete a typical 5 wave structure (a/,b/,c/,d/ & e/) of a “Triangle” configuration. Thereafter, the multi-month bullish trend in place since 19 May 2014 low should resume (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 17860

Support: 17200 & 16855/16780

Next resistance: 18300/18600

Conclusion

Elements are still bearish which advocate for a potential decline towards the lower limit of the ‘Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration. Any potential short-term upside movement is likely to be capped by the weekly pivotal resistance at 17860 for a further push down towards 17200 before 16855/16780 (lower limit of the ‘Symmetrical Triangle”).

However, clearance above the weekly pivotal resistance at 17860 is likely to invalidate the preferred scenario for a squeeze up towards the long-term significant resistance at 18300/18600.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.