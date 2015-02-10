What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has embarked a “brief challenge” on the 17860 weekly pivotal resistance last Friday (overnight session), 06 February 2015 due to a better than expected U.S. non-farm payrolls data.

However, it has managed to close below the weekly pivotal resistance at 17860 as expected. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index is still consolidating within an impending “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration in place since 05 December 2014 high with upper and lower limits at 17700/17860 and 16855/16780 respectively (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator has just retreated from its trendline resistance and has “room” for further downside potential before reaching its trendline support (see daily chart).

The 100-day Moving Average is acting as a support at around 17200 (see daily chart).

The 16855/16780 support level also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into an “extreme” oversold level which suggests that a potential short-term upside movement is round the corner (see 4 hour chart).

Based on Elliot Wave (fractal approach), the price action of the Index has one more potential last down leg (e/ wave) to complete a typical 5 wave structure (a/,b/,c/,d/ & e/) of a “Triangle” configuration. Thereafter, the multi-month bullish trend in place since 19 May 2014 low should resume (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key resistance): 17860

Support: 17200 & 16855/16780

Next resistance: 18300/18600

Conclusion

Elements are still bearish which advocate for a potential decline towards the lower limit of the ‘Symmetrical Triangle” range configuration. Any potential short-term upside movement is likely to be capped by the weekly pivotal resistance at 17860 for a further push down towards 17200 before 16855/16780 (lower limit of the ‘Symmetrical Triangle”).

However, clearance above the weekly pivotal resistance at 17860 is likely to invalidate the preferred scenario for a squeeze up towards the long-term significant resistance at 18300/18600.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.