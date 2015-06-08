

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has traded sideways above the 20110 weekly pivotal support.

Key elements

The Index continues to evolve within a medium term ascending channel in place since 16 October 2014 low (in dark blue) with is lower boundary (support) now at 20060 (see daily chart).

The upward sloping 50-day Moving Average (in blue) is coming to act as a support at 20110 (see daily chart).

The 20110/20060 support zone also corresponds with the 50% Fibonacci retracement from the recent up move from 12 May 2015 low to 28 May 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains above its support (as depicted by the light blue box) (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has just exited from is overbought region and still has room for further downside before reaching its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

The 20850 and 21360/21690 resistances correspond with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 20110/20060

Resistance: 20850 & 21360/21690

Next support: 19800/19690 & 19030

Conclusion

Any potential short-term pull-back in price action is likely to be held by the 20110/20060 weekly pivotal support before a potential final push up occurs to target the 20850 significant resistance.

However, failure to hold above 20110/20060 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to test the next support at 19800/19690. Only a clear break below 19690 may trigger a deeper decline towards 19030 next.

