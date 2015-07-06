nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 06 july to 10 july back at 2006019870 consolidation range support for
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has bounced higher as expected and almost met the […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has bounced higher as expected and almost met the […]
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has bounced higher as expected and almost met the first upside target at 20650 (printed a high of 20610 on 01 July 2015).
Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.
Pivot (key support): 20060/19870
Resistance: 20650 & 20850/20960
Next support: 19800/19690 & 19030
Conclusion
Current price action is now back at its consolidation range support at 20060/19870 and technical elements are in favour of a potential push up to retest 20650 before targeting the consolidation range resistance at 20850/20960.
However, failure to hold above 20060/19870 is likely to expose the next support at 19800/19690. Only a clear break below 19690 may trigger a deeper decline towards 19030 next.
Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.