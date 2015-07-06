nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 06 july to 10 july back at 2006019870 consolidation range support for

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has bounced higher as expected and almost met the


July 6, 2015 4:48 PM
Nikkei 225 (monthly)-weekly forecast-06 July 2015

Nikkei 225 (daily)-weekly forecast-06 July 2015

Nikkei 225 (4 hour)-weekly forecast-06 July 2015(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has bounced higher as expected and almost met the first upside target at 20650 (printed a high of 20610 on 01 July 2015).

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

  • The Index gapped down in today’s morning session , 06 July 2015 but held above the lower boundary (support) of  the medium term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 16 October 2014 low at 20060/19870 (see daily chart).
  • The 20060/19870 support also confluences closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 07 May 2015 low @4pm to 24 June 2015 high @8am and the 100-day Moving Average (in green) (see 4 hour chart).
  • The intermediate term RSI momentum oscillator is still holding above its trendline support (see daily chart).
  • The short-term Stochastic momentum oscillator has dipped back into its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 20060/19870

Resistance: 20650 & 20850/20960

Next support: 19800/19690 & 19030

Conclusion

Current price action is now back at its consolidation range support at 20060/19870 and technical elements are in favour of a potential push up to retest 20650 before targeting the consolidation range resistance at 20850/20960.

However, failure to hold above 20060/19870 is likely to expose the next support at 19800/19690. Only a clear break below 19690 may trigger a deeper decline towards 19030 next.

