What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has bounced higher as expected and almost met the first upside target at 20650 (printed a high of 20610 on 01 July 2015).

Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.

Key elements

The Index gapped down in today’s morning session , 06 July 2015 but held above the lower boundary (support) of the medium term ascending channel (in dark blue) in place since 16 October 2014 low at 20060/19870 (see daily chart).

The 20060/19870 support also confluences closely with the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 07 May 2015 low @4pm to 24 June 2015 high @8am and the 100-day Moving Average (in green) (see 4 hour chart).

The intermediate term RSI momentum oscillator is still holding above its trendline support (see daily chart).

The short-term Stochastic momentum oscillator has dipped back into its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 20060/19870

Resistance: 20650 & 20850/20960

Next support: 19800/19690 & 19030

Conclusion

Current price action is now back at its consolidation range support at 20060/19870 and technical elements are in favour of a potential push up to retest 20650 before targeting the consolidation range resistance at 20850/20960.

However, failure to hold above 20060/19870 is likely to expose the next support at 19800/19690. Only a clear break below 19690 may trigger a deeper decline towards 19030 next.

