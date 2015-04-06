nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 06 apr to 10 apr 1910019000 remains the key support to watch on the me
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a rebound from the 19100/19000 […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a rebound from the 19100/19000 […]
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a rebound from the 19100/19000 weekly pivotal support as expected.
Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Pivot (key support): 19100/19000
Resistance: 19580, 20080 & 20440
Next support: 18500 & 18100
As long as the 19100/19000 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to maintain its bullish bias for a potential upside movement. A break above the 19580 intermediate resistance may add impetus for a potential rally to target 20080 next.
However,failure to hold above the 19100/19000 weekly pivotal support may damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper slide towards 18500 before 18100. Note that the 18500/18100 zone coincides with the significant long-term neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout (see monthly chart).
Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.