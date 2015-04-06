(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to stage a rebound from the 19100/19000 weekly pivotal support as expected.

Key elements

Price action has staged a rebound right at the lower boundary (support) of the medium term ascending channel (in brown) in place since 14 January 20125 at 19100/19000 (see daily chart).

The 50-day Moving Average (in blue) is coming to act as a support at 19000 (see daily chart).

The 19100/19000 support also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 14 January 2015 low to 23 March 2015 high (see 4 hour chart).

20080 and 20440 are Fibonacci projection clusters (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator remains above it support and 50% level (see daily chart)

The short term Stochastic oscillator has dipped into its oversold region (see daily chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 19100/19000

Resistance: 19580, 20080 & 20440

Next support: 18500 & 18100

Conclusion

As long as the 19100/19000 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to maintain its bullish bias for a potential upside movement. A break above the 19580 intermediate resistance may add impetus for a potential rally to target 20080 next.

However,failure to hold above the 19100/19000 weekly pivotal support may damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper slide towards 18500 before 18100. Note that the 18500/18100 zone coincides with the significant long-term neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout (see monthly chart).

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal

