What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has traded lower as expected within a multi-month bullish trend. Please click on this link for more details on our previous write-up.

Key elements

The pull-back support (in dotted blue) of the former complex range configuration breakout now stands at 16680 (see daily chart).

The upward sloping 100-day Moving Average (in green) is now coming to support the Index at around 16680 (see daily chart).

The 16680 support also coincides with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from 16 October 2014 low to 06 December 2014 high (see 4 hour chart).

The intermediate term Stochastic oscillator still has some “downside room” before reaching its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

The intermediate support at 17100/17000 also coincides with a Fibonacci cluster (see 4 hour chart).

The 18300/18600 key resistance zone is the neckline of the long-term impending “Double Bottom” bullish reversal chart pattern and coincides closely with a Fibonacci cluster (see monthly & daily charts).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 17100/17000

Pivot (key support): 16680

Resistance: 17590 & 18300/18600

Next support: 14750

Conclusion

Based on the latest elements, the Index still has one more leg of potential pull-back towards the intermediate support zone of 17100/17000 below the 17590 intermediate resistance.

As long as the 16680 weekly pivotal support is not broken, the Index is likely to resume its multi-month bullish trend to target the key long-term resistance zone of 18300/18600.

However, a break below 16680 is likely to damage the multi-month bullish trend to see the start of a correction towards the 14750 support in the first instance.

Source: Charts are from City Index Advantage & eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.