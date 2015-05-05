(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has tumbled and challenged the 19500 weekly pivotal support. However, it managed to have a daily close above the 19500 support on 30 April 2015.

Note: Japan stock market (cash trading) will be closed for national holidays from 04 May (Mon) to 06 May 2015 (Wed).

Key elements

The recent price action decline from 22 April 2015 high has managed to hold above the lower boundary (support) of the long-term ascending channel in place since 16 October 2014 low (in dark blue) at 19300 (see daily chart).

The 19300 support also corresponds closely with the 50-day Moving Average (in blue) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement from 16 January 2015 low to 22 April 2015 high (see daily chart).

The intermediate term RSI oscillator has managed to stage a rebound from its trendline support (see daily chart).

Since 10 March 2015 low, current price action has evolved into an impending bearish ‘Ascending Wedge” configuration (in pink) with its upper limit (resistance) at 20440 . This observation suggests that the medium term (multi-month) bullish trend faces the risk of coming to an end (see daily chart).

The 20440 resistance also corresponds with a Fibonacci projection cluster (see daily & 4 hour charts).

Current price action is now testing the short-term trendline resistance joining the highs since 22 April 2015 at 19780 (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has reached its “extreme” overbought level which highlights the risk of a pull-back (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Pivot (key support): 19500/19300

Resistance: 19780 & 20400/20440

Next support: 18500/18400

Conclusion

Below 19780 intermediate resistance, the Index faces the risk of a pull-back first holding above the 19500/19300 weekly pivotal support before staging a potential final push up to complete the wave structure of the impending bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration.

On the other hand, a break below 19500 is likely to damage the medium term bullish trend for a deeper slide towards the next support at 18500/18400. Note that the 18500/18400 levels coincides with the significant long-term neckline support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout (see monthly chart) & the 100-day Moving Average (in green as per highlighted in the daily chart).

Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.