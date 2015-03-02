nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 02 mar to 06 mar mixed elements turn neutral between 19250 and 18700 2
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to push higher but it remained below […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to push higher but it remained below […]
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to push higher but it remained below the 19190 weekly pivotal resistance. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Resistance: 19250 & 20245
Support: 18700 & 18320
Technical elements are exhibiting mixed readings. We turn neutral and only a clear break below 18700 is likely to trigger an intermediate term decline towards the 18320 support.
On the other hand, a clearance above 19250 is likely to propel the Index higher to target the next resistance at 20245 (1.00 Fibonacci projection from the 16 October 2014 low to 14 January 2015 low).
Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.