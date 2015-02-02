nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 02 feb to 06 feb potential further push down towards triangle range su
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to churn higher but failed to have a clear break above the range top of the “Symmetrical Triangle” configuration at 17700. Please click on this link for more details on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate resistance: 17740
Pivot (key resistance): 17860
Support: 17200 & 16855/16780
Next resistance: 18300/18600
The short-term Stochastic oscillator (4 hour) has just exited from its oversold region which suggests that the Index may Index may stage a short-term rebound towards the pull-back resistance (dotted red line on the 4 hour chart) at 17740 before another potential leg down towards 17200 and thereafter the “Symmetrical Triangle” range support at 16855/16780.
On the other hand, a break above the weekly pivotal resistance at 17860 is likely to see a squeeze up towards the long-term significant resistance at 18300/18600.
