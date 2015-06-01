(Chart 1)

What happened last week

The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has staged the expected pull-back within its medium term bullish trend. However, the pull-back was much shallower than expected (printed a low of 20359 versus a pull-back expectation towards the 20110 level).

Key elements

The Index continues to evolve within a medium term ascending channel in place since 16 October 2014 low (in dark blue) with its lower boundary (support) at 19690 (see daily chart).

The upward sloping 20-day Moving Average (in red) is acting as a support for the Index at 20110 (see daily chart).

The 20110 support also coincides closely with the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the up move from 14 May 2015 low to 28 May 2015 high.

The intermediate term RSI oscillator still has some room for further upside (as depicted by the light blue box) before reaching its extreme overbought level (see daily chart).

Since 07 May 2015 low, the Index has evolved within a short-term ascending channel (in orange) with upper (resistance) and lower (support) boundaries now at 20850 and 20359 respectively (see 4 hour chart).

The 20850 and 21360/21690 resistances correspond with multiple Fibonacci projection clusters (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has just turned up close to its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

Since January 2009, the movement of Nikkei 225 has a positive correlation with the USD/JPY (i.e USD/JPY moves up, Nikkei 225 tends to move up too & vice versa) (see Chart 1).

The USD/JPY still has room for further potential upside before reaching its expected first long-term trend target at 124.70/125.50. This intermarket relationship supports a further expected upside movement in the Nikkei 225 (see Chart 2).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 20359

Pivot (key support): 20110

Resistance: 20850 & 21360/21690

Next support: 19800/19690 & 19030

Conclusion

As long as the 20110 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is on sight to stage another round of potential rally to target 20850 and even 21360/21690 next.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 20110 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to test the next support at 19800/19690 (also the lower boundary of the medium term ascending channel). Only a clear break below 19690 may trigger a deeper decline towards 19030 next.

