nikkei 225 weekly outlook for 01 june to 05 june potential upside movement resumes towards 20850 bef
(Chart 1) (Chart 2) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has staged the expected […]
(Chart 1) (Chart 2) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has staged the expected […]
(Chart 1)
(Chart 2)
(Click to enlarge charts)
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has staged the expected pull-back within its medium term bullish trend. However, the pull-back was much shallower than expected (printed a low of 20359 versus a pull-back expectation towards the 20110 level).
Please click on this link to review our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 20359
Pivot (key support): 20110
Resistance: 20850 & 21360/21690
Next support: 19800/19690 & 19030
As long as the 20110 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is on sight to stage another round of potential rally to target 20850 and even 21360/21690 next.
On the other hand, failure to hold above 20110 is likely to negate the bullish tone for a slide to test the next support at 19800/19690 (also the lower boundary of the medium term ascending channel). Only a clear break below 19690 may trigger a deeper decline towards 19030 next.
Charts are from City Index Advantage Trader & eSignal
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.
(Chart 2)