nikkei 225 weekly outlook evolving within a complex sideways configuration 52242014

What happened this week The Japan 225 Index (proxy for Nikkei 225) has met our downside target at 14300 (Further downside is expected toward lower […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 11, 2014 5:09 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Graph-Nikkei 225 is in a complex sideways configuraton

Graph -Nikkei 225 is in between its 14300 resistance & 13880 support

What happened this week

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for Nikkei 225) has met our downside target at 14300 (Further downside is expected toward lower boundary of range configuration) where a rebound was expected. However, the market has broken below the 14300/14200 support region and drifted lower towards our alternate target at 13880 (Downside target met at 14300, potential rebound is expected towards range top).

Key elements

  • Broke the former ascending support now turns pull-back resistance at 14300 (see daily chart)
  • Daily Stochastic has dipped into oversold region (see daily chart)
  • Testing its horizontal support at 13880 (see daily chart)
  • The 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 30 Dec 2013 high is at 13000 which coincides with the 13170 support (see daily chart)
  • Bullish divergence seen in short-term RSI oscillator (see 4 hour chart)

Levels

Resistance: 14300 & 15400

Support: 13880 & 13170/13000

Conclusion

Mixed elements, turn neutral. Only a break above 14300 is likely to trigger an upside movement to test the next resistance at 15400.

On the other hand, a break below 13880 may see a further correction towards the next support at 13170/13000.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.  

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.