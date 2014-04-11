What happened this week

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for Nikkei 225) has met our downside target at 14300 (Further downside is expected toward lower boundary of range configuration) where a rebound was expected. However, the market has broken below the 14300/14200 support region and drifted lower towards our alternate target at 13880 (Downside target met at 14300, potential rebound is expected towards range top).

Key elements

Broke the former ascending support now turns pull-back resistance at 14300 (see daily chart)

Daily Stochastic has dipped into oversold region (see daily chart)

Testing its horizontal support at 13880 (see daily chart)

The 1.00 Fibonacci projection from 30 Dec 2013 high is at 13000 which coincides with the 13170 support (see daily chart)

Bullish divergence seen in short-term RSI oscillator (see 4 hour chart)

Levels

Resistance: 14300 & 15400

Support: 13880 & 13170/13000

Conclusion

Mixed elements, turn neutral. Only a break above 14300 is likely to trigger an upside movement to test the next resistance at 15400.

On the other hand, a break below 13880 may see a further correction towards the next support at 13170/13000.

