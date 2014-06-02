What happened last week

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for Nikkei 225) has pull-backed above our pre-defined support at 14470 and thereafter staged a rally as expected. Refer to our last weekly outlook (Bullish breakout, further upside is expected towards range top at 15300/15340) dated 26 May 2014. The Index is now coming close (2.5% away) to our range top upside target at 15340.

Key elements

An impending “Bullish Marubozu” candlestick pattern has been sighted (see daily chart).

RSI oscillator remains above pull-back support without any bearish divergence (see daily chart).

Based on Elliot Wave principle, the upside movement from 14 Apr 2014 low consists of a three wave movement (i,ii & iii) where the length of wave iii is more than the length of wave i. This wave behaviour suggests that there will be likely another upside wave after the completion of wave iv (see 4 hour chart).

The short-term Stochastic oscillator has reached into the overbought region but without any bearish divergence (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Intermediate support: 14750

Pivot (key support): 14550

Resistance: 15300/15340 & 15900

Next support: 13880

Conclusion

We are now coming close to the rectangle range top at 15300/15340 but there are no clear signs of bearish elements at the moment. Therefore based on the Elliot Wave principle as mentioned in one of the key elements, we may see a consolidation below 15300/15340 towards the 14750 intermediate support with a maximum level set at 14550 before resuming its potential rally towards the next horizontal resistance at 15900.

On the other hand, a break below the pivot (key support) at 14550 is likely to damage the bullish tone to see a decline towards the key “rectangle range” support at 13880.

