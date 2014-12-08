What happened last week

The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to head northwards towards our expected target at 18300/18600. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.

Key elements

The 18300/18600 key resistance zone is the neckline of the long-term impending “Double Bottom” bullish reversal chart pattern (see monthly chart).

The upward sloping 34-day Moving Average is now coming to support the Index at around 17520 (see daily chart).

The pull-back support of the former complex range configuration in place since 23 May 2013 remains at 16690 (see daily chart).

The intermediate-term RSI oscillator has flashed a bearish divergence at its overbought region (see daily chart).

The shorter-term Stochastic oscillator is coming close to its oversold region (see 4 hour chart).

The 17520 support also coincides with the lower boundary of the short-term ascending channel in place since 08 November 2014 (in orange) (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 17800

Pivot (key support): 17520

Resistance: 18300/18600

Next support: 17160 & 16690

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index is coming close to its key resistance zone at 18300/18600 but we remain “cautiously” bullish. The pivotal support has been tightened to 17520 for a potential final push up towards 18300/18600.

However, a break below 17520 is likely to damage the bullish scenario for a decline towards 17160 before 16690.

Source: Charts are from City Index Advantage & eSignal

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.