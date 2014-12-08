nikkei 225 weekly outlook coming close to the key 1830018600 resistance zone 82492014
What happened last week The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to head northwards towards our expected target at 18300/18600. Please […]
The Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has continued to head northwards towards our expected target at 18300/18600. Please click on this link for more details on our last weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 17800
Pivot (key support): 17520
Resistance: 18300/18600
Next support: 17160 & 16690
Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index is coming close to its key resistance zone at 18300/18600 but we remain “cautiously” bullish. The pivotal support has been tightened to 17520 for a potential final push up towards 18300/18600.
However, a break below 17520 is likely to damage the bullish scenario for a decline towards 17160 before 16690.
Source: Charts are from City Index Advantage & eSignal
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.