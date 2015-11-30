nikkei 225 weekly outlook 30 nov to 04 dec risk of minor pull back towards 19600500 support before p
What happened last week The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped a push up and tested the
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has shaped a push up and tested the intermediate resistance at 20050/20190 before trading sideways throughout the rest of the week.
Intermediate support: 19600/19500
Pivot (key support): 19190
Resistance: 20050/20190 & 20850/20960
Next support: 18650/18400
The medium-term bullish trend in place since 29 September 2015 low remains intact. However, the Index may see a short-term pull-back towards the 19600/19500 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 19190 weekly pivotal support before another potential upside movement occurs to retest 20050/20190 before targeting the significant medium term resistance zone at 20850/20960.
However, failure to hold above the 19190 weekly pivotal support may see a pause in the medium-term uptrend for a deeper pull-back towards the pull-back support area of the “Inverse Head & Shoulders” bullish breakout at 18650/18400.
