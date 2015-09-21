nikkei 225 weekly outlook 21 sep to 25 sep back towards significant range support at 1758017160 1361
The Japan 225 (proxy for the Nikkei 225) has managed to push up and almost hit our first expected target at 18740 (printed a high of 18661 on 18 September 2015).
Thereafter, it is a “one-way ticket” decline after the U.S. central bank, Fed kept its overnight Fed Funds policy interest rate unchanged at 0.25% since December 2008.
Intermediate support: 17580
Pivot (key support): 17160
Resistance: 18470 & 19190
Next support: 16400
Last week’s price action has brought the Index back towards its significant range support zone of 17580/17160. As long as the 17160 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index may see a push up to retest the first range top (resistance) at 18470.
On the other hand, a crack below the 17160 pivotal support is likely to invalidate the bullish “Double Bottom” configuration to continue the multi-month downtrend to target the next support at 16400 in first step.
