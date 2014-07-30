nikkei 225 weekly outlook 1590016000 first potential upside target before 1670016850 67012014
With reference to our last weekly outlook (15000 is the critical support to watch) dated on 21 July 2014, the Japan 225 (proxy for Nikkei 225) has managed to hold above the 15000 support and broke above the ‘Symmetrical Triangle” consolidation pattern as expected.
Pivot (key support): 15370
Resistance: 15900/16000 & 16700/16850
Next support: 14600
Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index continues to evolve within an intermediate term bullish dynamic. We maintain our bullish bias and tighten the pivot (key support) to 15370 for a potential push up towards the first upside target at 15900/16000. Thereafter, the Index may consolidate before another round of potential rally towards the key long-term resistance at 16700/16850 (upper boundary of the complex range in place since 23 May 2013).
However, failure to hold above 15370 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a correction towards the next support at 14600.
Disclaimer
The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.