nikkei 225 weekly outlook 1590016000 first potential upside target before 1670016850 67012014

What happened last week With reference to our last weekly outlook (15000 is the critical support to watch) dated on 21 July 2014, the Japan […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 30, 2014 11:34 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

What happened last week

With reference to our last weekly outlook (15000 is the critical support to watch) dated on 21 July 2014, the Japan 225 (proxy for Nikkei 225) has managed to hold above the 15000 support and broke above the ‘Symmetrical Triangle” consolidation pattern as expected.

Key elements

  • The Index continues to evolve within a complex range configuration in place since 23 May 2013 with upper/lower boundaries at 16700/16850 and 14200 respectively (see daily chart).
  • The 16700/16850 (upper boundary of the long-term complex range) level also coincides with multiple Fibonacci projection levels from various degrees and upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since 19 May 2014 (see daily chart).
  • The daily RSI oscillator remains above its trendline and pull-back supports and still has some room before reaching its overbought region (see daily chart).
  • The lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 19 May 2014 is at 15370 which also coincides with the pull-back support of the former ‘Symmetrical Triangle” (see daily chart).
  • The 15900/16000 resistance region confluences with the 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 14 April 2014 low and the exit potential of the “Symmetrical Triangle” bullish breakout (see 4 hour chart).
  • The shorter –term Stochastic is now resting on its trendline support (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Pivot (key support): 15370

Resistance: 15900/16000 & 16700/16850

Next support: 14600

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index continues to evolve within an intermediate term bullish dynamic. We maintain our bullish bias and tighten the pivot (key support) to 15370 for a potential push up towards the first upside target at 15900/16000. Thereafter, the Index may consolidate before another round of potential rally towards the key long-term resistance at 16700/16850 (upper boundary of the complex range in place since 23 May 2013).

However, failure to hold above 15370 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a correction towards the next support at 14600.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only.  It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.  All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.  

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 25, 2025
Today 01:16 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Forecast: Steep Drops Ahead of NVDIA Earnings and Tokyo CPI
Today 11:54 AM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:00 AM
EURUSD, DXY Outlook: Politics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
Today 09:45 AM
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.