What happened last week

With reference to our last weekly outlook (15000 is the critical support to watch) dated on 21 July 2014, the Japan 225 (proxy for Nikkei 225) has managed to hold above the 15000 support and broke above the ‘Symmetrical Triangle” consolidation pattern as expected.

Key elements

The Index continues to evolve within a complex range configuration in place since 23 May 2013 with upper/lower boundaries at 16700/16850 and 14200 respectively (see daily chart).

The 16700/16850 (upper boundary of the long-term complex range) level also coincides with multiple Fibonacci projection levels from various degrees and upper boundary of the ascending channel in place since 19 May 2014 (see daily chart).

The daily RSI oscillator remains above its trendline and pull-back supports and still has some room before reaching its overbought region (see daily chart).

The lower boundary of the ascending channel in place since 19 May 2014 is at 15370 which also coincides with the pull-back support of the former ‘Symmetrical Triangle” (see daily chart).

The 15900/16000 resistance region confluences with the 0.618 Fibonacci projection from 14 April 2014 low and the exit potential of the “Symmetrical Triangle” bullish breakout (see 4 hour chart).

The shorter –term Stochastic is now resting on its trendline support (see 4 hour chart).

Levels

Pivot (key support): 15370

Resistance: 15900/16000 & 16700/16850

Next support: 14600

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned elements, the Index continues to evolve within an intermediate term bullish dynamic. We maintain our bullish bias and tighten the pivot (key support) to 15370 for a potential push up towards the first upside target at 15900/16000. Thereafter, the Index may consolidate before another round of potential rally towards the key long-term resistance at 16700/16850 (upper boundary of the complex range in place since 23 May 2013).

However, failure to hold above 15370 is likely to negate the bullish tone to see a correction towards the next support at 14600.

Disclaimer

The information contained in this material is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index Asia Pte Ltd.